Dairy stock sell to £2,150 at Rathfriland Co-Op

An excellent trade for dairy stock on Monday saw freshly calved non pedigree heifers sell to £2,150 from Downpatrick.

A Rathfriland farmer reached £2,100 for a freshly calved heifer.

Pedigree Holstein heifers sold to 2,000gns for a Loughbrickland farmer.

Other pedigree calved heifers easily reached 1,900gns.

Ballykilbeg farmer: £2,150, £1,950, £1,820 and £1,780.

Rathfriland farmer: £2,100, £1,650 and £1,650.

Gransha farmer: Eight freshly calved second and third calvers to £1,720.

A pedigree Jersey springing cow sold at 1,280gns from Downpatrick.

Watch the press for the next dairy sale early January 2018.

Another good entry of 250 cattle on Friday saw dropped calves sell to £475 for a Limousin heifer from Newtownhamilton.

A Belgian Blue bull calf from this farm sold at £400.

A Hereford bull from Magherabeg sold at £420.

92 weanling cleared up to £1,075 for a 510k Charolais male from Benraw.

A 478k Charolais from this farm sold at £1,030.

An Edengo farmer sold a 480k Belgian Blue at £1,000.

A Belgian Blue heifer weighing 294k from Kilkeel sold at £860 or 294p/k.

Store heifers reached £975 for a 600k Hereford and £925 for a 638k Friesian.

60 bullocks were topped by a Friesian 610k at £1,130 or 185p/k from a Hillsborough farm.

Other prices from this farm included a 466k Charolais at £960.

A 438k Charolais at £945. A 458k Charolais at £880. A 494k Simmental at £930 and a 472k Simmental at £870. Leitrim farmer: 510k at £1,000, 540k at £1,065, 540k at £980 etc. Garvaghy farmer: 560k Friesian at £990 and 560k at £990, 506k at £980 and 480k at £970.

Suckler stock sold to £1,280 from Ballynahinch.

Fat cows sold to £875 for a 692k Charolais from Tullyframe. 626k at £790 and 522k at £530, 566k at £660, 560k at £600, 384k at £475 etc.

There was an excellent trade for sheep on Tuesday evening.

Lambs sold to £95 with the main trade for fat lambs from £80 up.

206 fat ewes were a better trade with three lots starting at £90 per head.

FAT LAMBS

Banbridge farmer: 29k at £90 and 35k at £90. Corbally farmer: 30k at £90. Annaclone farmer: 27k at £90. Dromara farmer: 26k at £86.50. Cascum farmer: 29k at £88. Gilford farmer: 28k at £88. Cladybeg farmer: 27k at £88.

FAT EWES

Banbridge farmer: £92. Kilkeel farmer: £90. Ballynamagna farmer: £90. Rathfriland farmer: £90. Ballela farmer: £88. Kilkeel farmer: £88. Newcastle farmer: £84.