Dairy stock sell to a top of £1,500 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold up a top of £1,500 for a calved heifer from a Kilkeel farmer the same owner received £1,200 each for two calved heifers.

An entry of 90 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday, September 4th continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £135 to £180 per 100 kilos for 710k Limousin at £1,275 followed by £171 for 730k Limousin at £1,245 and up to £1,385 for 870k Charolais cow.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £125 for 640k at £805.

Second quality Friesians from £90 to £105 and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 710k, £1,275, £180.00; Newry farmer 730k, £1,245, £171.00; Dromara farmer 874k, £1,385, £158.00; Portadown farmer 738k, £1,155, £157.00; Keady farmer 598k, £935, £156.00; Lurgan farmer 542k, £795, £147.00; Keady farmer 692k, £995, £144.00; Cullyhanna farmer 598k, £855, £143.00; Newry farmer 654k, £915, £140.00.

Friesian cull cows

Keady farmer 644k, £805, £125.00; Poyntzpass farmer 762k, £915, £120.00; Gilford farmer 624k, £745, £119.00; Warrenpoint farmer 744k, £875, £118.00; Armagh farmer 720k, £835, £116.00 and Belleeks farmer 602k, £685, £114.00.

CALVES

Good quality bull calves sold from £230 to £330 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves from £220 to £340 with a top of £390 for a strong Limousin calf.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £330; Limousin £310; Limousin £300; Limousin £270; Limousin £270; Aberdeen Angus £260; Aberdeen Angus £250; Aberdeen Angus £240.

Heifer calves

Limousin £390; Simmental £340; Simmental £275; Aberdeen Angus £240; Belgian Blue £235.