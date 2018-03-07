Dairy stock sell to a top of £2,000 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2000 in Markethill on Tuesday, 6th March for a calved Friesian heifer from a Loughgall producer.

A Kilkeel farmer sold calved heifers at £1760, £1400 and another Kilkeel farmer received £1700 for a calved heifer. Several more heifers sold from £1300 to £1380 each.

CULL COWS: 110 cull cows continued to sell in a very firm demand. Beef bred cows sold £135 to £164 for 870k Char and £1435 followed by £163 per 100 kilos for 768k Lim at £1255. Heavy Friesian cows sold steadily from £117 to £132 per 100 kilos for 716k at £945 followed by £130 per 100 kilos for 648k at £845. Second quality from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Banbridge farmer 876k £1435 £164.00; Mountnorris farmer 768k £1255 £163.00; Mountnorris farmer 762k £1205 £158.00; Armagh farmer 602k £945 £157.00; Loughgilly farmer 672k £1025 £153.00; Cullyhanna farmer 754k £1135 £151.00; Keady farmer 580k £865 £149.00.

Friesian cull cows: Keady farmer 716k £945 £132.00; Banbridge farmer 648k £845 £130.00; Mountnorris farmer 712k £905 £127.00; Armagh farmer 698k £865 £124.00; Bessbrook farmer 582k £715 £123.00; Ballyward farmer 648k £785 £121.00; Banbridge farmer 616k £745 £121.00; Aghalee farmer 778k £935 £120.00; Bessbrook farmer 716k £855 £119.00.

CALVES: 150 calves. Good quality bulls from £240 to £300 for BB. Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £305 for BB. Reared bulls sold to £580 and reared heifers to £525.

Bull calves: BB £300; Her £270; AA £255; Lim £250; Lim £250; AA £250; Sim £240; FKV £240.

Heifer calves: BB £305; AA £250; AA £230; AA £210; AA £210; Her £210; Lim £200.