Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1,960 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,960 at Markethill on Tuesday, March 26 paid for a calved heifer from a Loughgall farmer.

The same owner received £1,900 for a calved heifer.

A Lurgan farmer sold two calved heifers at £1,860 and £1,610 and a Newtownhamilton farmer sold a second calver £1,200 and a fourth calver at £1,150.

CULL COWS

Cull cow trade was noticeably firmer.

Beef bred cull cows sold from £130 to £148 for 680k at £1,015.

Top price £1,195 for 820k Limousin.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £115 for 738k at £845.

Second quality Friesians from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Loughgilly farmer 686k, £1,015, £148.00; Portadown farmer 730k, £1,065, £146.00; Cullyhanna farmer 574k, £835, £146.00; Banbridge farmer 824k, £1,195, £145.00; Dromara farmer 698k, £995, £143.00; Banbridge farmer 730k, £1,025, £140.00; Loughgilly farmer 644k, £885, £138.00 and Keady farmer 680k, £925, £136.00.

Friesian cull cows

Gilford farmer 738k, £845, £115.00; Keady farmer 676k, £765, £113.00; Dungannon farmer 582k, £650, £112.00; Annahilt farmer 570k, £635, £111.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 656k, £715, £109.00 and Tandragee farmer 776k, £845, £109.00;

CALVES

An increased entry of 180 calves sold in a very firm demand.

Top quality heifer calves sold from £250 to £400 paid for a five week old Limousin followed by £390 for a two week old Charolais heifer.

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £370 for a seven week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £370; Limousin £320; Limousin £310; Limousin £290; Belgian Blue £285; Belgian Blue £285; Charolais £280; Aberdeen Angus £260 and Charolais £260.

Heifer calves

Limousin £400; Charolais £390; Limousin £380; Charolais £340; Charolais £265; Aberdeen Angus £255; Belgian Blue £240 and Aberdeen Angus £230.