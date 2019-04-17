Dairy stock sell to a top price of £2,020 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,020 at Markethill on Tuesday, April 16 paid for a calved heifer from a Whitecross farmer and the same owner £1,600 for a calved heifer.

A Poyntzpass farmer sold a calved heifer at £1,410 with others selling from £1,100 to £1,250 each.

CULL COWS

140 cull cows sold in a firmer trade.

Cow/heifers to a top of £206 per 100 kilos 614k Limousin at £1,265 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £183 per 100 kilos for 600k for £1,095 from a Lisburn farmer.

Beef bred cows sold from £135 to £150 per 100 kilos for 740k Limousin at £1,115 from a Keady producer.

Top price £1,185 was paid for a 798k Limousin from a Middletown producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold in a noticeably stronger demand from £110 to a top of £137 per 100 kilos 756k at £1035.

Second quality Friesians from £88 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Lisburn farmer 614k, £1,265, £206.00; Lisburn farmer 600k, £1,095, £183.00; Newry farmer 628k, £1,055, £168.00; Keady farmer 742k, £1,115, £150.00; Keady farmer 770k, £1,145, £149.00; Middletown farmer 798k, £1,185, £149.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 606k, £878.50, £144.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 756k, £1,035, £137.00; Newry farmer 638k, £845, £132.00; Lurgan farmer 656k, £865, £132.00; Kilkeel farmer 576k, £735, £128.00; Newry farmer 590k, £715, £121.00; Keady farmer 596k, £720, £121.00; Katesbridge farmer 578k, £685, £119.00; Benburb farmer 858k, £995, £116.00; Dromara farmer 572k, £655, £115.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 594k, £675, £114.00.

CALVES

120 dropped calves sold in a firm demand.

Good quality bulls from £250 to £310 and heifers from £180 to £280 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £310; Limousin £290; Limousin £280; Simmental £275; Simmental £270; Aberdeen Angus £270; Hereford £265; Limousin £260 and Hereford £250.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £280; Hereford £270; Aberdeen Angus £240; Aberdeen Angus £240; Shorthorn beef £230; Aberdeen Angus £220; Hereford £200 and Hereford £190.