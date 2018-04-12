Dairy stock sells to 2,020gns at Rathfriland Co-Op

53 head of dairy cattle on Monday’s dairy sale sold in a magnificent trade.

Freshly calved pedigree Holstein heifers cleared up to 2,020gns paid to H and S Mitchell, Dromore.

Non-pedigree calved heifers cleared up to £2,000 for a freshly calved British Friesian from George Hanna, Downpatrick.

H and G Mitchell received 1,950gns twice for a further two pedigree calved heifers.

George Hanna had a further three non-pedigree heifers at £1,800, £1,700 and £1,700.

Freshly calved Montbeliarde heifers from D McElroy sold to £1,020.

A special entry of maiden heifers from G Boyd sold to £750.

Springing Holstein heifers at note sold to £1,300 for John Annett.

N Weir sold maiden heifers to £780.

Another great entry on Friday saw the quality stock sell exceptionally well.

123 weanlings sold to £1,070 and £1,060 for two Simmental bulls from Loughinisland.

There were some high prices per kilo for weanlings eg, 276k at £750 = 272p/k, 316k at £825 = 261p/k, 300k at £790 = 263p/k and 296k at £760 = 257p/k.

Bullocks sold to £1,175 for a OTM Hereford from Banbridge.

A top per kilo for bullocks of 215p/k for 476k at £1,025 from Bryansford.

A smaller entry of heifers sold to 210.6p/k for a 406k Limousin at £855 from Moyadd.

Dropped calves cleared up to £355 for a Limousin bull from Seafin.

Heifer calves sold to £330 for a Hillsborough farmer.

DROPPED CALVES

Seafin farmer: Limousin bull £355, heifer £300. Rathfriland farmer: pen of Aberdeen Angus, bulls to £340 and 3 at £330 each, heifers, £300 and 2 at £280. Hillsborough farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £330 and £280. Newry farmer: pen of Aberdeen Angus, £340, £330, £330, £315, £305, £300, £300, £245 and £225. Downpatrick farmer: £275, £270 and £270. Kilkeel farmer: pen of Friesian bulls, £220, £220 and £200, Aberdeen Angus bull £235. Banbridge farmer: Hereford heifers, £245, £215 and £215.

WEANLINGS

Loughinisland farmer: 2 Charolais bulls, 536k at £1,070 and 574k at £1,060. Donaghcloney farmer: 432k at £875 and 306k at £670. Banbridge farmer: 316k at £825, 328k at £770, 276k at £750. Armagh farmer: 418k at £825. Edenagarry farmer: 348k at £790, 312k at £775, 290k at £750 and 324k at £700. Mayobridge farmer: 300k at £790, 328k at £780. Newry farmer: 364k at£775, 350k at £750, 328k at £730. Castlewellan farmer: 296k at £760, 310k at £735, 292k at £700, 274k at £600. Dundrum farmer: 372k at £765, 258k at £605 and 292k at £650.

Over 700 sheep on Tuesday evening saw 88 spring lambs sell to £142 per head for 24k from Shinn.

Spring lambs sold from 562 pence to 598 pence per kilo.

Over 300 hoggets sold to £136.50 for 31k from Ballyward. Hilltown farmer: £136. Dromara farmer: £135.50 etc.

318 fat ewes reached £131.

SPRING LAMBS

Shinn farmer: 24k at £142. Annaclone farmer: 25k at £141. Ballyward farmer: 22.8k at £136. Scarva farmer: 28k at £133. Kilkeel farmer: 23k at £132. Downpatrick farmer: 21.9k at £131. Hilltown farmer: 23.5k at £130. Ballynahinch farmer: 21.6k at £128.

HOGGETS

Ballyward farmer: 31k at £136.50. Hilltown farmer: 36k at £136. Dromara farmer: £135.50. Katesbridge farmer: 33k at £134. Mayobridge farmer: 29k at £133.50. Banbridge farmer: 30k at £133. Ballyward farmer: 23.5k at £126. Kilkeel farmer: 23.5k at £118.50.

FAT EWES

Legananny farmer: £131. Katesbridge farmer: £121. Dromore farmer: 2 lots at £116 each. Dromara farmer: £115. Cascum farmer: £114. Armagh farmer: £112. Kilkeel farmer: £116.