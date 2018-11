Dairy stock sells to a top of £1600 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1600 at Markethill on Tuesday, 6th November for a calved heifer from a Loughgall farmer.

CULL COWS

195 cull cows sold readily with fleshed beef bred cows from £130 to £170 per 100 kilos for a 678k Lim at £1155 followed by £166 per 100 kilos for 646k FKV at £1075. Top price £1435 for a 910k Char £157. Fleshed friesians from £100 to £110 per 100 kilos for 732k at £805. Second quality friesians from £85 to £95 and the poorest cows £55 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Tandragee farmer 678k £1155 £170.00; Richhill farmer 646k £1075 £166.00; Banbridge farmer 808k £1335 £165.00; Newry farmer 642k £1045 £163.00; Newry farmer 800k £1265 £158.00; Collone farmer 740k £1165 £157.00; Jerrettspass farmer 914k £1435 £157.00; Newry farmer 604k £905 £150.00; Cullyhanna farmer 804k £1175 £146.00.

Friesian cull cows: Keady farmer 732k £805 £110.00; Dromore farmer 670k £735 £110.00; Dromore farmer 614k £655 £107.00; Mountnorris farmer 680k £725 £107.00; Keady farmer 718k £745 £104.00; Armagh farmer 594k £615 £104.00; Whitecross farmer 710k £725 £102.00; Collone farmer 698k £705 £101.00.

CALVES: 180 calves. Good quality bulls sold from £250 to £350 paid for four occasions for a three week old Angus calves. Good quality heifer calves sold from £220 to a top of £360 was also paid for a three week old Angus calf.

Bull calves: AA £350; BB £340; BB £325; Lim £325; Lim £320; BB £310; BB £290; Lim £280; Her £275.

Heifer calves: Lim £360; AA £360; AA £310; AA £280; BB £275; Lim £250; AA £250; BB £235.