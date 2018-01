Dairy stock sells to a top of £1660 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1660 at Markethill on Tuesday 9th January paid for a calved heifer from a Newry producer.

CULL COWS

120 cull cows sold in an exceptionally strong demand. Cows/heifers sold to £189 for 640k at £1210. Cows to £179 for 846k at £1515 followed by £1500 for 910k. Main demand for fleshed cows from £135 to £165 per 100 kilos. Fleshed Friesian cows sold in the best trade for some time from £115 to £135 per 100 kilos for 650k at £880 and up to £950 for 720k £131 per 100 kilos. Second quality friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Tynan farmer 640k £1210 £189.00; Tynan farmer 846k £1515 £179.00; Newry farmer 682k £1170 £172.00; Newry farmer 762k £1285 £169.00; Banbridge farmer 916k £1500 £164.00; Newry farmer 698k £1140 £163.00; Keady farmer 654k £1020 £156.00; Derrynoose farmer 962k £1330 £154.00; Keady farmer 566k £870 £154.00.

Friesian cull cows: Caledon farmer 654k £880 £135.00; Cullyhanna farmer 726k £950 £131.00; Cullyhanna farmer 702k £890 £127.00; Loughgilly farmer 556k £700 £126.00; Derrynoose farmer 668k £820 £123.00; Warrenpoint farmer 734k £885 £121.00; Caledon farmer 702k £825 £118.00; Markethill farmer 818 £945 £116.00.

CALVES

120 calves. Good quality bull calves sold from £300 to £390 paid for a 4 week old BB. Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £290 paid for a 3 week old Char heifer. Reared heifer calves sold to a top of £520 for a 2 month old Char with others from £400 to £515. Reared bull calves to £530 each paid for a 4 month old Char.

Bull calves: BB £390; Her £365; Lim £345; Sim £345; AA £345; Ch £335; Ch £320; BB £300; AA £300.

Heifer calves: Ch £290; Lim £270; Ch £240; Her £230; Ch £230; Lim £220; Lim £200; BB £200.