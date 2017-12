Dairy stock sells to a top price of £1,600 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,600 at Markethill on Tuesday 12th December paid for a calved Holstein heifer from a Ballymartin farmer.

A Loughgall producer received £1,520 for a calved heifer and a Kilkeel farmer sold two calved heifers at £1,450 and £1,420 each.

Others sold from £1,100 to £1,300 each.

CULL COWS

120 cull cows. Cow/heifers sold to £207 per 100 kilos for 690k at £1,430.

Fleshed cows sold from £135 to £159 for 760k at £1,215.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £110 to £133 for 750k at £1,005.

Second quality Friesians from £88 to £100 and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Killylea farmer 690k, £1,430, £207.00; Richhill farmer 618k, £1,045, £169.00; Markethill farmer 664k, £1,080, £163.00; Newry farmer 764k, £1,215, £159.00; Killylea farmer 850k, £1,325, £156.00; Armagh farmer 722k, £1,100, £152.00; Killylea farmer 700k, £1,050, £150.00; Armagh farmer 882k, £1,320, £150.00; Newry farmer 646k, £960, £149.00.

Friesian cull cows

Forkhill farmer 754k, £1,005, £133.00; Armagh farmer 668k, £830, £124.00; Armagh farmer 664k, £795, £120.00; Banbridge farmer 676k, £800, £118.00; Annalong farmer 804k, £950, £118.00; Glenanne farmer 728k, £860, £118.00; Forkhill farmer 776k, £910, £117.00; Bessbrook farmer 674k, £790, £117.00.

CALVES

170 calves. Good quality bulls sold from £250 to £380 paid for a two week Belgian Blue.

Aberdeen Angus bulls sold to £330 each.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £230 to £310 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £350 paid for a two week old Aberdeen Angus and for a three week old Limousin.

All top quality heifers sold from £230 to £345.

Second quality calves sold from £140 to £180 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £380; Belgian Blue £360; Aberdeen Angus £330; Simmental £300; Belgian Blue £295; Aberdeen Angus £270; Belgian Blue £270; Belgian Blue £250.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £350; Limousin £350; Shorthorn beef £345; Simmental £330; Aberdeen Angus £320; Belgian Blue £245; Belgian Blue £240; Belgian Blue £195; Aberdeen Angus £190.