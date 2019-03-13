Dairy stock sells to a top price of £2,010 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,010 at Markethill on Tuesday, March 12 paid for a calved heifer from an Aghalee farmer.

The same owner received £1,600 for a calved heifer.

A Lurgan farmer sold a calved heifer at £1,300.

A calved heifer from a Jerrettspass farmer sold at £1,400 several more from £1,150 to £1,300 each.

CULL COWS

140 cull cows.

Beef bred cows sold from £130 to £160 per 100 kilos for 724k at £1,155 and to a top price of £1355 for 850k £158.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £111 per 100 kilos for 646k at £715.

Second quality Friesian from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Gilford farmer 724k, £1,155, £160.00; Scarva farmer 856k, £1,355, £158.00; Scarva farmer 762k, £1,185, £156.00; Armagh farmer 612k, £885, £145.00; Newry farmer 680k, £955, £140.00; Scarva farmer 852k, £1,175, £138.00; Gilford farmer 718k, £975, £136.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 598k, £785, £131.00.

Friesian cull cows

Mountnorris farmer 646k, £715, £111.00; Loughbrickland farmer 678k, £745, £110.00; Portadown farmer 648k, £695, £107.00; Mayobridge farmer 760k, £795, £105.00; Mountnorris farmer 702k, £705, £100.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 680k, £675, £99.00.

CALVES

140 calves.

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £340.

Heifer calves from £170 to £230.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £320; Limousin £290; Limousin £280; Limousin £280; Belgian Blue £265; Aberdeen Angus £255 and Limousin £250.