Dairy stock sold to £1,700 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to £1,700 at Markethill on Tuesday, December 4th paid twice for a calved heifer from a Whitecross farmer.

A Loughgall farmer received £1,570 and £1,500 for two calved heifers.

CULL COWS

120 cull cows.

Beef bred cows from £118 to £149 per 100 kilos for 622k Charolais at £925 and up to £1,035 for 790k Charolais £130 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £90 to £98 per 100 kilos for 728k at £715.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £70 to £85 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £50 to £60 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Collone farmer 622k, £925, £149.00; Collone farmer 670k, £975, £146.00; Collone farmer 666k, £915, £137.00; Collone farmer 794k, £1,035, £130.00; Banbridge farmer 668k, £835, £125.00; Collone farmer 762k, £935, £123.00 and Collone farmer 806k, £955, £119.00.

Friesian cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 728k, £715, £98.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 686k, £635, £93.00; Markethill farmer 712k, £655, £92.00; Markethill farmer 684k, £625, £91.00; Kilkeel farmer 654k, £595, £91.00; Kilkeel farmer 704k, £635, £90.00 and Tynan farmer 700k, £625, £90.00.

CALVES

170 calves.

Good quality bull calves sold steadily from £230 to £330 paid for a four week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £285 for a three week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £330; Belgian Blue £305; Aberdeen Angus £300; Belgian Blue £270; Belgian Blue £270; Charolais £270; Limousin £260; Belgian Blue £260 and Belgian Blue £245.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £315; Belgian Blue £310; Belgian Blue £285; Charolais £270; Limousin £255; Aberdeen Angus £245; Belgian Blue £240 and Belgian Blue £240.