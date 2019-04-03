Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,800 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1,800 at Markethill on Tuesday, April 2 paid for a calved heifer from Keady producer.

A Mayobridge farmer sold two calved heifers £1,580 and £1,290 each.

CULL COWS

Beef bred cows sold steadily from £125 to £157 per 100 kilos for 670k Limousin at £1,055 and up to £1,135 for 750k Belgian Blue £150 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £98 to £116 per 100 kilos for 570k £655 followed by £114 per 100 kilos for 650k at £745.

Second quality Friesians from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £75.

Cull cows

Keady farmer 670k, £1,055, £157.00; Aghalee farmer 756k, £1,135, £150.00; Aghalee farmer 720k, £1,075, £149.00; Newry farmer 712k, £995, £139.00; Newry farmer 642k, £895, £139.00; Newry farmer 620k, £785, £127.00 and Armagh farmer 756k, £955, £126.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 574k, £665, £116.00; Keady farmer 656k, £745, £114.00; Armagh farmer 666k, £705, £106.00; Armagh farmer 678k, £715, £105.00; Armagh farmer 558k, £585, £105.00; Keady farmer 714k, £735, £103.00; Newry farmer 598k, £605, £101.00 and Newry farmer 622k, £615, £99.00.

CALVES

An increased entry of 190 calves sold in a very firm demand.

Good quality bull calves sold to £440 paid for a three week Belgian Blue followed by £400 for a four week old Belgian Blue.

Main demand from £240 to £340 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £290 for a four week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £440; Belgian Blue £400; Hereford £340; Charolais £335; Charolais £325; Hereford £310; Aberdeen Angus £300 and Aberdeen Angus £300.

Heifer calves

Charolais £290; Charolais £275; Shorthorn beef £270; Aberdeen Angus £265; Charolais £260; Shorthorn beef £250; Aberdeen Angus £250 and Hereford £245.