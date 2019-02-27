Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,140 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,140 at Markethill on Tuesday, February 26 paid for a calved heifer from an Aghagallon producer.

A Keady farmer sold a calved heifer at £1,910 and a Newtownhamilton farmer received £1,850 for a calved heifer.

In calf heifers sold to a top of £1,740 and others at £1,300, £1,260 and £1,200.

CULL COWS

The 115 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Cows/heifers to a top of £186 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1,210 followed by £181 for 760k at £1,375.

Heavy cows to £166 per 100 kilos for 748k at £1,245.

Main demand from £130 to £160 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £92 to £108 per 100 kilos for 614k at £665 and up to £885 for 848k £101.

Second quality Friesians sold in a stronger demand from £80 to £88 per 100 kilos and the poorest from £65 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 652k, £1,210, £186.00; Cullyhanna farmer 760k, £1,375, £181.00; Richhill farmer 748k, £1,245, £166.00; Cullyhanna farmer 724k, £1,155, £159.00; Armagh farmer 694k, £1,075, £155.00; Richhill farmer 884k, £1,345, £152.00; Collone farmer 846k, £1,255, £148.00; Richhill farmer 794k, £1,175, £148.00; Portadown farmer 770k, £1,125, £146.00 and Tassagh farmer 692k, £1,010, £146.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 614k, £665, £108.00; Dromore farmer 618k, £625, £101.00; Killylea farmer 848k, £855, £101.00; Armagh farmer 778k, £775, £100.00; Armagh farmer 626k, £615, £98.00; Killylea farmer 692k, £675, £97.00; Newry farmer 714k, £695, £97.00 and Markethill farmer 704k, £685.00.

CALVES

The 170 calves sold in a very strong demand.

Bull calves sold to a high top £450 for a two week old Belgian Blue followed by £355 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus.

All top quality bulls sold from £240 to £365.

Heifer calves to £350 for three week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £330 for a four week old Charolais.

All good quality calves from £185 to £300 each.

Heifer calves

Aberdeen Angus £350; Charolais £330; Aberdeen Angus £300; Belgian Blue £220; Belgian Blue £215; Hereford £215; Shorthorn beef £210 and Aberdeen Angus £190.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £450; Aberdeen Angus £395; Belgian Blue £375; Belgian Blue £365; Aberdeen Angus £360; Belgian Blue £335; Belgian Blue £300 and Belgian Blue £300.