Dairy stock to a top of £2120 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2120 at Markethill on Tuesday, 5th February paid for a calved 2nd calver from an Aghalee.

The same owner received £2000 and £1980 for two calved heifers. A Poyntzpass farmer sold three in-calf heifers at £1400, £1340 and £1320 each.

CULL COWS: 130 cull cows sold in a steady demand. Good quality beef bred cows from £130 to £157 per 100 kilos for a 730k blonde at £1145. Fleshed Friesian cows from £95 to £106 per 100 kilos for 860k at £915. Second quality friesians from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Whitecross farmer 730k £1145 £157.00; Donacloney farmer 660k £1035 £157.00; Belleeks farmer 710k £1090 £154.00; Armagh farmer 704k £1035 £147.00; Ballynahinch farmer 606k £885 £146.00; Newry farmer 642k £925 £144.00; Dungannon farmer 696k £995 £143.00; Keady farmer 574k £785 £137.00; Collone farmer 618k £845 £137.00.

Friesian cull cows: Dungannon farmer 862k £915 £106.00; Lisburn farmer 698k £725 £104.00; Dungannon farmer 968k £985 £102.00; Ballynahinch farmer 704k £695 £99.00; Rathfriland farmer 726k £715 £99.00; Annahilt farmer 738k £725 £98.00; Portadown farmer 700k £670 £96.00; Ballynahinch farmer 800k £760 £95.00.

CALVES: 120 calves. Good quality bull calves from £250 to £340 for a three week old Lim. Good quality Lim calves from £230 to £345 for a 4 week old Lim.

Bull calves: Lim £340; Lim £340; Lim £340; BB £340; AA £330; Lim £285; BB £285; Lim £280.

Heifer calves: Lim £345; AA £280; Lim £280; BB £275; BB £260; AA £250; AA £240; AA £240; BB £235.