Demand for dairy stock peaks at £2,480 at Ballymena Mart

Another good entry of 320 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 205p for a Belgian Blue 890kg at £1,824 and 770kg £1,578, Friesian cows to 135p 740kg at £999, beef heifers to 210p 580kg £1,218.

Beef bullocks to 209p 640kg £1,337 and 590kg £1,233, Friesian bullocks to 160p, 580kg, £928

Beef cows

J M Morrison, Carrowreagh Belgian Blue 890kg, £1,824.50 (2.05), J M Morrison, Carrowreagh Belgian Blue 770kg, £1,578.50 (205), J M Morrison, Carrowreagh Limousin 660kg, £1,273.80 (193), T F Duncan and Co, Crumlin Holstein 720kg, £1,375.20 (191), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 650kg, £1,176.50 (181), G Gault, Doagh Limousin 620kg, £1,078.80 (174), J McLaughlin, Bushmills Parthenais 720kg, £1,224 (170), J P and J McKeagney, Upperlands Limousin 770kg, £1,278.20 (166), H Griffin, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 880kg, £1,443.20 (164), J P and J McKeagney, Upperlands Limousin 650kg, £1,027 (158), W Smyth, Limavady Stabiliser 710kg, £1,121.80 (158), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 570kg, £894.90 (157), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 630kg, £976.50 (155), J McLaughlin Limousin 560kg, £862.40 (154), S McNabney, Clough Limousin 680kg, £1,026.80 (151), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 690kg, £1,021.20 (148), R H Sinnamon, Pomeroy Simmental 600kg, £888 (148), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Parthenais 670kg, £984.90 (147), A Angus, Newtownards Charolais 680kg, £986 (145) A Angus, Newtownards Belgian Blue 790kg, £1,129.70 (143), A Baxter, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 620kg, £886.60 (143), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 690kg, £979.80 (142), H Griffith, Toomebridge Limousin 840kg, £1,176 (140), H Gamble, Bangor Aubrac 830kg, £1,162 (140).

Friesian cows

C Moody, Bushmills 740kg, £999 (135), G A and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 530kg, £689 (130), C Moody, Bushmills 690kg, £890.10 (129), P McCullough, Glenavy 500kg, £640 (128), C Moody, Bushmills 680kg, £863.60 (127), local farmer 520kg, £582.40 (112), K Wilkinson, Ballycastle 550kg, £605 (110), B McConnell, Doagh 760kg, £813.20 (107), S Stewart, Newtownabbey 730kg, £773.80 (106), A Gaston, Glarryford 600kg, £612 (102), H Alcorn, Limavady 560kg, £571.20 (102), J and JM White, Comber 740kg, £740 (100), A Gaston, Glarryford 760kg, £752.40 (99), D Devlin, Randalstown 690kg, £676.20 (98), J and J M White, Comber 640kg, £620.80 (97), S Stewart, Newtownabbey 710kg, £688.70 (97), W Patterson, Ballyclare 720kg, £691.20 (96), local farmer 560kg £537.60 (96), W L Mackey, Muckamore 660kg, £633.60 (96), J and J M White, Comber 570kg, £541.50 (95), B McConnell, Doagh 710kg, £667.40 (94), W L Mackey, Muckamore 640kg, £595.20 (93), A Gaston, Glarryford 770kg, £708.40 (92).

Beef heifers

D Howard, Moneymore Simmental 580kg, £1,218 (210), S F McKenna, Maghera Charolais 700kg, £1,463 (209), D Howard, Moneymore Blonde d’Aquitaine 570kg, £1,185.60 (208), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 560kg, £1,164.80 (208), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 660kg, £1,366.20 (207), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,256.60 (206), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 560kg, £1,153.60 (206), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 600kg, £1,236 (206), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 620kg, £1,277.20 (206), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 540kg, £1,112.40 (206), D Howard, Moneymore Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg, £1,230 (205), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais £1,162.80 (204), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 640kg, £1,305.60 (204), S F McKenna, Maghera Charolais 630kg, £1,260 (200), S F McKenna, Maghera Charolais 720kg, £1,440 (200), A McIlveen, Kells Limousin 570kg, £1,134.30 (199), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 610kg, £1,207.80 (198), C Humphrey, Broughshane Limousin 560kg, £1,108.80 (198), R Thompson, Aghadowey Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,241.10 (197), R Thompson, Aghadowey Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,122.90 (197), J Lavery, Aghalee Charolais 560kg, £1,092 (195), H Gamble, Bangor Aubrac 600kg, £1,170 (195), S F McKenna, Maghera Charolais 700kg, £1,358 (194), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 340kg, £1,241.60 (194).

Beef bullocks

J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 640kg, £1,337.60 (209), A Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 590kg, £1,233.10 (209), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 610kg, £1,268.80 (208), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 660kg, £1,372.80 (208), A Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais 670kg, £1,393.60 (208), K Dobbin, Ballycastle Limousin 630kg, £1,291.50 (205), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 670kg, £1,366.80 (204), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 680kg, £1,373.60 (202), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 650kg, £1,313 (202), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 690kg, £1,393.80 (202), J Lavery, Aghalee Charolais 690kg, £1,366.20 (198), K Dobbin, Ballycastle Limousin 600kg, £1,188 (198), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 640kg, £1,267.20 (198), T McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 730kg, £1,438.10 (197), T McKinstry, Ballyclare 740kg, £1,450.40 (196), J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 630kg, £1,228.50 (195), C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 720kg, £1,404 (195), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 730kg, £1,423.50 (195), R McIlveen, Kells Charolais 700kg, £1,358 (194), C Reid, Aghalee Charolais 710kg, £1,377.40 (194), R McIlveen, Kells Charolais 640kg, £1,235.20 (193), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 700kg, £1,344 (192), M McCurry, Cushendall Charolais 640kg, £1,228.80 (192), R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 610kg, £1,171.20 (192).

Friesian bullocks

P Watson, Cullybackey 580kg, £928 (160), F O’Boyle, Randalstown 470kg, £705 (150), S and T Clyde, Straid 550kg, £825 (150), D W Graham, Clough 750kg, £1,110 (148), D W Graham, Clough 710kg, £1,043 (147) (2), D and S Kelly, Broughshane 640kg, £934.40 (146), D and S Kelly, Broughshane 560kg, £789.60 (141) and F O’Boyle, Randalstown 480kg, £672 (140).

Demand for dairy stock continued to strengthen to a top of £2,480 for a choice calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel who also sold a third calver for £2,150.

Ruling prices: W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2,480, G Wallace, Broughshane £2,330, W G Johnston £2,240, R Boyce, Coleraine £2,160, W G Johnston £2,150, G Wallace £2,060, R Boyce £2,060, McCloskey Farms, Ballymoney £1,990, J McCann, Lurgan £1,930, D Maybin, Broughshane £1,900, R and W Burns, Dungannon £1,770, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,770, Droghal Farms, Aghalee £1,720, R and W Burns, Dungannon £1,690, W S Kennedy, Ballyclare £1,690, D Maybin, Broughshane £1,680, Gary McConnell, Glenarm £1,630, T and J Mackey, Ballynure (2) £1,580, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,560, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane £1,560, R and W Burns, Dungannon £1,550, McCloskey farms £1,530 and T and J Mackey £1,500.

Breeding bulls sold to £2300 for a 21 month old Shorthorn from J McCloskey, Claudy, Richard Creith, Bushmills sold at two and half year old Stabiliser for £1,820.

In the suckler ring, prices reached £2,080 for an in calf Simmental cow from the first part of a dispersal sale for A Birt, Portaferry.

Ruling prices: A Birt, Portaferry Simmental £2,080, M McKeown, Crossgar Charolais £1,900, A Birt Charolais £1,850, Simmental £1,600, £1,580, (2) £1,550, (2) £1,500, (2) £1,480, (5) Simmental £1,450, (6) Simmental £1,400 and D Allen, Moneymore Limousin £1,400.

154 lots in the calf ring sold to £490 for a three month old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £390 for a Belgian Blue.

Ruling prices: Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Limousin £490, J Smith, Templepatrick Friesian £395, H Millar, Antrim Belgian Blue £390, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £380, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £375, Ian Paisley Limousin £375, A C Hunter, Limousin £370, Limousin £360, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £360, Graeme Martin Belgian Blue £360, H Millar, Antrim Aberdeen Angus £350, K Craig, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £340, A C Hunter, Raloo Limousin £335, J Smith, Templepatrick Limousin £335, Devon £330, Blair Jamison, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £325.

Heifer calves sold to: James Maybin, Broughshane British Blue £390, J Stewart, Templepatrick Belgian Blue £380, H Millar, Antrim Belgian Blue £370, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Limousin £360, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £350, Ian Paisley Limousin £340, J Stewart (2) Belgian Blue £330, W Gillespie, (2) £330, A McMinn, Larne Charolais £305, A C Hunter Limousin £300, D Montgomery, Glenwherry £300.

Friesian bulls sold to: J Smith, Templepatrick £395, £320, (2) £310, £300, (2) £285, £270, £260, £255, £240, £180, J Huey, Ballymoney £155.

An entry of 520 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £665 over for a Charolais 410kg at £1,075 offered by W McCurdy, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £650 over for a Charolais 450kg at £1,100 presented by M McKeown, Crossgar.

Bullocks 0-300kgs

H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 240kg, £790 (329), Greg Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 250kg, £735 (294), H Crawford Charolais 290kg, £840 (289), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 280kg, £800 (285), Robin Nicholson Limousin 690kg, £825 (284), R McClelland, Claudy Charolais 280kg, £790 (282), Robin Nicholson (2) Limousin 260kg, £720 (276), J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 300kg, £830 (276), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 300kg, £820 (273), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 290kg, £780 (269), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 300kg, £800 (266), A Kennedy, Millbrook Limousin 270kg, £720 (266), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 290kg, £760 (262), Limousin 290kg, £755 (260), J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 300kg, £775 (258).

301-350kgs

Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £935 (283), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 320kg, £890 (278), W McVey, Carnlough Charolais 310kg, £860 (277), Anne Nicholson, Monkstown Charolais 310kg, £855 (275), E Gillan, Deerfin Limousin 320kg, £880 (275), J Mills, Kilwaughter Limousin 310kg, £850 (274), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 310kg, £850 (274), Limousin 320kg, £870 (271), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 340kg, £920 (270), Anne Nicholson Charolais 350kg, £945 (270), Donal McIlwaine Limousin 330kg, £890 (269), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 330kg, £890 (269) and Robin Nicholson Charolais 310kg, £835 (269).

351kg and over

Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £980 (272), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 390kg, £1,040 (266), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 370kg, £980 (264), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg, £950 (263), W McCurdy Charolais 410kg, £1,075 (262), Donal McIlwaine Limousin 370kg, £965 (260), W McCurdy Charolais 380kg, £980 (257), Mick McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £920 (255), S Weatherup, Ballyclare Limousin 370kg, £940 (254), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £940 (254), N McErlain, Porglenone Limousin 390kg, £990 (253), W McCurdy, Charolais 390kg, £990 (253).

Heifers 0-300kgs

G McClintock, Glenwherry Limousin 290kg, £840 (289), John Laverty Jnr, Armoy Blonde d’Aquitaine 210kg, £605 (288), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Charolais 300kg, £815 (271), Mervyn Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 210kg, £570 (271), Charolais 260kg, £705 (271), J J Mawhinney, Kells Blonde d’Aquitaine 200kg, £510 (255), Robin Nicholson, Monkstown Limousin 230kg, £580 (252), Mervyn Gilmore, Limousin 230kg, £575 (250), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 270kg, £665 (246), W McLaughlin, Dunloy (2) Charolais 280kg, £680 (242) and Robin Nicholson Limousin 300kg, £720 (240).

301-350kgs

Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 350kg, £945 (270), Limousin 330kg, £885 (268), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £855 (267), E Gillan, Deerfin Limousin 340kg, £905 (266), W McCurdy, Charolais 330kg, £870 (263), Mervyn Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 340kg, £885 (260), David McClintock, Broughshane Charolais 310kg, £805 (259), W McCurdy, Charolais 350kg, £880 (251), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 330kg, £810 (245), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 310kg, £755 (243), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 340kg, £825 (242) and H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 330kg, £800 (242).

351kg and over

W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 400kg, £1,040 (260), Mervyn Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 360kg, £900 (250), Timothy Wray, Carnlough Limousin 360kg, £900 (250), M McKeown, Crossgar Charolais 450kg, £1,100 (244), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 390kg, £930 (238), W McCurdy, Charolais 360kg, £835 (231), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 360kg, £830 (230), W McCurdy, Charolais 370kg, £850 (229), A S Millar, Antrim (2) Charolais 360kg, £820 (227), Donal McIlwaine, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £820 (227), N McErlain, Portglenone, Limousin 400kg, £910 (227).

Another good entry of breeding sheep in Ballymena resulted in a very steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £215, springers to £165, foster ewes to £145 and pets to £46.

Springing ewes

J Connon, Limavady 10 Cheviot £165, 10 Cheviot £156, F Connon, Ballymena 10 Suffolk £154, R Henry, Kilwaughter 12 Blackface £152, J Connon 10 Mule £146, 10 Cheviot £145, P L McKeague, Millisle 6 Texel £142, 4 Texel £145, J Connon 10 Suffolk £142, PL McKeague, Millisle 2 crossbred £140, P L McKeague, 1 Suffolk £140, J Connon, 10 Cheviot £140, J Connon, 10 Suffolk £140, PL McKeague, 5 crossbred £139, 2 Suffolk £139 and J Black, Magherafelt 5 crossbred £138.

Ewes and lambs sold to: Local farmer 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £215, 2 Texel and 4 lambs £200, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £200, crossbred and 2 lambs £195, 1 Tex and 2 lambs £190, 3 Mule and 6 lambs £180 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £162, 1 crossbred and 2 lambs £160, 2 Texel and 2 lambs £150, 2 Texel and 2 lambs £150, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 Texel and 1 lamb £150, W McMaster, Gleno 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £150, W McMaster, Gleno 3 Suffolk and 3 lamb £142, 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £140, local farmer 2 Suffolk and 2 lambs £140.

An entry of 230 stores in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £660 over for a Charolais 580kg at £1,240 presented by S Wilson, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £590 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1,130 offered by local farmer

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

J Hamilton, Rathkenny Simmental 380kg, £920 (242), J Hamilton, Rathkenny Charolais 420kg, £975 (232), J Holden Steele, Glarryford Charolais 470kg, £1,090 (231), H Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 470kg, £1,090 (231), J Hamilton, Rathkenny Charolais 420kg, £970 (231), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 410kg, £940 (229), S Wilson, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg, £1,100 (292), local farmer Limousin 440kg, £1,000 (227), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 470kg, £1,060 (225), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 490kg, £1,100 (224), S Creith, Bushmills Charolais 440kg, £980 (222), S Wilson, Ballynure Charolais 490kg, £1,090 (222), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 400kg, £890 (222), S Barron, Newtownabbey Charolais 430kg, £910 (211) and A McKnight, Antrim Limousin 480kg, £1,015 (211).

Bulls/ bullocks 501kg and over

J Holden Steele, Glarryford Charolais 520kg, £1,140 (219), S Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 580kg, £1,240 (213, S Creith, Bushmills Charolais 510kg, £1,090 (213), S Creith, Charolais 530kg, £1,110 (209), R I Bashford, Magheramorne Limousin 550kg, £1,145 (208), D Carson, Nutts Corner Limousin 570kg, £1,185 (207), S Creith, Bushmills Limousin 540kg, £1,120 (207), J Hutchinson, Charolais 530kg, £1,095 (206), D Carson, Nutts Corner Limousin 510kg, £1,050 (205), S Creith, Bushmills Charolais 530kg, £1,090 (205), J Murtland, Antrim Limousin 610kg, £1,250 (204), R I Bashford, Magheramorne Limousin 550kg, £1,125 (204), D Gillespie, Ballyclare Limousin 550kg, £1,125 (204), local farmer Charolais 560kg, £1,145 (204), S Creith, Bushmills Limousin 520kg, £1,060 (203), S Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 570kg, £1,160 (203), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 520kg, £1,045 (201), S Wilson, Antrim Simmental 570kg, £1,140 (200), A McKnight, Antrim Limousin 550kg, £1,100 (200), R I Bashford, Magheramorne Limousin 600kg, £1,200 (200), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 560kg, £1,120 (200), S Barron, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1010 (198), S Barron, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,010 (198), D Carson, Nutts Corner, Limousin 570kg, £1,120 (196) and S Barron, Newtownabbey Simmental 520kg, £1,020 (196).

Heifers to 500kg

S Barron, Newtownabbey Simmental 350kg, £825 (235), J Hamilton, Rathkenny Simmental 360kg, £810 (225), J Holden Steele, Glarryford Charolais 350kg, £775 (221), J Holden Steele, Glarryford Charolais 380kg, £835 (219), J Holden Steele, Glarryford 370kg, £795 (214), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 330kg, £695 (210), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 330kg, £695 (210), Jean Craig, Larne Limousin 450kg, £940 (208), J Hamilton, Rathkenny Simmental 400kg, £835 (208), S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 390kg, £810 (207), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Aberdeen Angus 340kg, £695 (204), J Hamilton, Rathkenny Charolais 360kg, £730 (202), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 500kg, £990 (198), J Holden Steele, Glarryford Charolais 400kg, £785 (196), J P O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 340kg, £665 (195), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 400kg, £770 (192), S Barron, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £770 (192), A O’Neill, Cushendall Limousin 390kg, £750 (192) and S Marshall, Ballymena Charolais 410kg, £785 (191).

Heifers 501kg over

Local farmer Charolais 540kg, £1,130 (209), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Shorthorn beef 530kg, £1,070 (201), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 530kg, £1,030 (194), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 530kg, £1,020 (192), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg, £980 (192), J Murtland, Antrim Charolais 650kg, £1,220 (187), I Paisley, Magheramorne Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £950 (186), J Holden Steele, Glarryford Charolais 530kg, £985 (185), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,020 (185), J Mills, Glenarm Charolais 610kg, £1,110 (182), J Craig, Larne Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £925 (181) and I Paisley, Magheramorne Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,015 (181).

An entry of 1,003 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 430p for a pen of Dorsets 20kg at £86 presented by C Graham, Glenariffe and to a top per head of £105 for a pen of heavy Suff from J Adams, Glarryford.

Fat ewes sold to £115.

Fat hoggets (734)

Top prices per kg: Carmel Graham, Glenariffe 3 Dorset 20kg, £86 (430), A M Fulton, Cullybackey 3 Texel 21kg, £89 (423), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 21 Suffolk 22.5kg, £95 (422), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 10 Texel 21.5k,g £90 (418), local farmer 14 crossbred 22kg, £92 (418), Mrs S White, Cloughmills 16 Texel 23.5kg, £97.80 (416), M A Turtle, Broughshane 6 Suffolk 22kg, £91.50 (415), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 4 Texel 20kg, £83 (415), M Ellis, Ballymena 4 Texel 20.5kg, £85 (414), Ivan McDowell, Magheramourne 17 Rom 18kg, £74.50 (413), A Dempsey, Aghadowey 6 Texel 17kg, £70 (411), J McFetridge, Glenarm 9 Dorset 22kg, £90.50 (411), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 1 Texel 18kg, £74 (411), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 7 Texel 22kg, £90 (409), Luke Finlay, 10 Blackface 20kg, £81.80 (409), W Holland, Doagh 7 Texel 24.5kg, £100.20 (409), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough 3 Blackface 22.5kg, £92 (408), A M Fulton, Cullybackey 12 Texel 23kg, £94 (408), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 15 Lleyn 13kg, £94 (408), P Brown, Ballycastle 25 Suffolk 23kg, £93.50 (406), S Moore, Ballyclare 61 Texel 24kg, £97.50 (406), J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 5 Texel 24.5kg, £99.20 (404) and S Craig, Ballycastle 15 Texel 22.5kg, £91 (404).

Top prices per head: Joe Adams, Glarryford 1 Suffolk 42kg, £105, A Beattie, Dunloy 18 Texel 28.5kg, £104, 5 Texel 28.5kg, £104, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 25.5kg, £102, A Beattie 3 crossbred 30.5kg, £101, 1 crossbred 30kg, £101, W Holland, Doagh 7 Texel 24.5kg, £100.20, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 18 Texel 25.5kg, £100, B Stirling, Ballymena 10 Texel 29kg, £100, A J Graham, Glenwherry 1 Dorset 33kg, £100, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 BFL 39kg, £100, local farmer 1 Dorset 27kg, £100, A and J Currie, Ballyclare 20 Texel 25.5kg £100, JC O’Boyle, Randalstown 5 Texel 24.5kg, £99.20, Robert Loughery, Limavady 20 Texel 27kg, £99, W Jamieson, Ballymoney 13 Texel 26.5kg, £98.50, W J and D Wallace, Ballymena 10 Texel 24.5kg, £98, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 16 Texel 23.5kg, £97.80, S Moore, Ballyclare 61 Texel 24kg, £97.50, D Devlin, Randalstown 6 Texel 25.5kg, £97.50, J and N Morrow, Glenarm 21 Texel 24kg, £97, R Sloan 5 crossbred 24.5kg, £97, John Saunderson, Glenwherry 2 Dorset 25.5kg, £96 and A J Graham, Glenwherry 2 Dorset 25.5kg, £96.

Fat ewes (269)

First quality

Suffolk - £85-£115

Texel - £85-£112

Crossbred - £70-£88

Blackface - £45-£69