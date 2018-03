Downpatrick Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,398 for 768kg

At the Monday night cattle sale (26th February 2018) there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,398 for 768kg Aberdeen Angus (£1.82ppk) with heifers at £828.00 for 410kg ( 2.02ppk).

Light weight stores were in strong demand with time of year, selling from £2.05ppk to £2.43ppk

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Downpatrick farmer 618kg Aberdeen Angus £1,294 (2.10ppk), 636kg Aberdeen Angus £1,323 (2.08ppk), 592kg Aberdeen Angus £1,178 (1.99kg), 650kg Aberdeen Angus £1,268 (1.95ppk), 662kg Aberdeen Angus £1,278 (1.93ppk), 646kg Aberdeen Angus £1,234 (1.91ppk), 692kg Aberdeen Angus £1,308 (1.89ppk), Loughinisland farmer 506kg Limousin £961 (1.90ppk), 768kg Aberdeen Angus £1,398 (1.82ppk), 708kg Aberdeen Angus £1,289 (1.82ppk) and 708kg Aberdeen Angus £1,218 (1.72ppk).

Bullocks 200 – 499kg

Killough farmer 284kg Charolais £690 (2.43ppk), Bonecastle farmer 334kg Limousin £782 (2.34ppk), Killinchy farmer 240kg Limousin £554 (2.31ppk), Killough farmer 394kg Charolais £894 (2.27ppk), Clough farmer 452kg Limousin £999 (2.21ppk), Leggamaddy farmer 378kg Limousin £835 (2.21ppk), Killyneeney farmer 310kg Limousin £460 (2.19ppk) Loughinisland farmer 488kg Charolais £1,030 (2.11ppk), Seaforde farmer 468kg Simmental £992 (2.12ppk), 436kg Limousin £898 (2.06ppk), Bonecastle farmer 400kg Charolais £820 (2.05ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 440kg Montbeliarde £563 (1.28ppk).

Heifers 200 – 499kg

Ballynoe farmer 410kg Simmental £828 (2.02ppk), Killinchy farmer 218kg Limousin £436 (2.00ppk), Leggamaddy farmer 384kg Simmental £760 (1.98ppk), 186kg Charolais £364 (1.96ppk), Ardglass farmer 186kg Charolais £364 (1.96ppk), 260kg Limousin £494 (1.90ppk), 476kg Hereford £752 (1.58ppk) and 196kg Limousin £250 (1.28ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday 24th February, hoggets sold to £105 and fat ewes to £90.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.00ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS:

Downpatrick farmer 28kg, £105.00, Killough farmer 27kg, £104.50, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg, £104.50, Killough farmer 25kg, £102.00, Dundrum farmer 24kg, £100.00, Ardglass farmer 24kg, £100.00, Killough farmer 24kg, £100.00, Legamaddy farmer 24kg, £100.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg, £98.50, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £98.00, Ballygowan farmer 23kg, £98.00, 23kg, £97.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £90.00, Hilltown farmer 22kg, £84.00, Ballynoe farmer 20kg, £78.00, Ballynahinch farmer 20kg, £72.50, Downpatrick farmer 16kg, £56.50 and Castlewellan farmer 13kg, £52.00.

FAT EWES:

Newry farmer £90, Hillsborough farmer £79.00, Saintfield farmer £79.00, Ardglass farmer £75 and Annalong farmer £75.