Downpatrick Mart: Fat ewes selling to £105

At the sheep sale on Saturday, February 2, 2019 trade was steady from the previous sale, hoggets selling to £103.50, fat ewes to £105.00 and light weight lambs to £4.50ppk.

Hoggets

Annalong farmer 26kg, £103.50, Ballyclander farmer 26kg, £102.00, Killinchy farmer 27kg, £101.50, Ardglass farmer 26kg, £101.00, Saintfield farmer 27kg, £101.50 and 25kg at £100.00, Kilkeel farmer 25kg, £100.00, Crossgar farmer 24kg, £100.00, Clough farmer 25kg, £100.00, Ballygowan farmer 25kg, £100.00, Comber farmer 24kg, £96.50 and 23kg, at £95.00, Lissoid farmer 20kg, £96.00, Killough farmer 24kg, £96.00 and 23kg at £94.50 and 18kg at £75.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £96.50, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £92.00, Ballykinlar farmer 22kg, £91.00, Ballyhornan farmer 22kg, £91.00, Ballykilbeg farmer £90.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £89.50, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £88.50, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £88.50, Ballykinlar farmer 21kg, £83.50 and Ballyrolly farmer 20kg, £77.50.

FAT EWES

Annalong farmer £105.00, Ballykinlar farmer £85.50, Ballynkinlar and Downpatrick farmers £81.00, Castlewellan and Downpatrick farmers £75.00, Ballygowan farmer £73.50 and £70.00 and Castlewellan farmer £65.