Downpatrick Mart: Heavy bullocks sell to £1,455

At the Monday night cattle sale on May 7th 2018, there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,455.00 for 720kg Aberdeen Angus (£2.02ppk) with heifers at £1,275.00 for 626kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (2.04ppk).

# Light weight stores were in strong demand with time of year, selling from £1.85ppk to £2.80ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Ardglass farmer 720kg Aberdeen Angus £1,455 (2.02ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 594kg Aberdeen Angus £1,205 (2.03kg), Ardglass farmer 582kg Aberdeen Angus £1,165 (2.00ppk), Ballykinlar farmer 520kg Aberdeen Angus £1,085 (2.09ppk) and Ardglass farmer 532kg Hereford £1,030 (1.94ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Lissoid 470kg Charolais £930 (1.98ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 356kg Limousin £900 (2.53ppk) Edendarriff farmer Charolais £830 (1.85ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 342kg Limousin £820 (2.40ppk), Tannaghmore farmer 352kg Limousin £770 (2.19ppk), Castlewellan farmer 366kg Simmental £740 (2.02ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 240kg Limousin £670 (2.79ppk), Castlewellan farmer 278kg Limousin £650 (2.34ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 148kg Limousin £415 (2.81ppk).

Heifers 500kg plus

Downpatrick farmer 626kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,275, 572kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,160, 574kg Charolais £1,150 (2.00ppk), Ardglass farmer 674kg Aberdeen Angus £1,280 (1.90ppk), 594kg Aberdeen Angus £1,155 (1.94ppk), Edendarriff farmer 546kg Charolais £1,060 (1.94ppk) and Ardglass farmer 588kg Aberdeen Angus £1,050 (1.79ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Lissoid farmer 482kg Limousin £1,000 (2.08ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 424kg Charolais £850 (2.01ppk), Drumaness farmer 360kg Limousin £820 (2.28ppk), 348kg Limousin £805 (2.31ppk), Edendarriff farmer 446kg Limousin £790 (1.77ppk), Ballydonnell farmer 396kg Charolais £740 (1.87ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 346kg Limousin £725 (2.10ppk), Tanaghamore farmer 374kg Limousin £700 (1.87ppk), 306kg Limousin £680 (2.22ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 312kg Limousin £665 (2.13ppk) , Ballynahinch farmer 304kg Limousin £650 (2.14ppk), Edendarriff farmer 264kg Limousin £620 (2.35ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 266kg Limousin £600 (2.26ppk) and Ballydonnell farmer 256kg Charolais £570 (2.23ppk).

Cows

Ardglass farmer Simmental £1,095, Lissoid farmer Aberdeeb Angus £890, Ardglass farmer Simmental £850, Ardglass farmer Friesian £800, Ballygowan farmer Aberdeen Angus £795, Downpatrick farmer Aberdeen Angus £790 and Ardglass farmer Simmental £785.

At the sheep sale on Saturday, May 5th, fat lambs sold to a top price of £130.00, hoggets to £125.00, fat ewes to £120.00 and light weight lambs to £5.00 per kg.

FAT LAMBS: Downpatrick 30kg, £130.00, Drumaness farmer 25kg, £125.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £124.00, Drumnaquoile farmer 25kg, £123.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg, £122.00, Ardglass farmer 21kg, £120.00, Ardglass farmer 24kg, £121.00, Legamaddy farmer 24kg, £120.50, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £120.00, Corbally farmer 21kg, £119.50, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg, £119.00, Ballyrolly farmer 21kg, £118.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £115.00, Ballyalton farmer 23kg, £115.00, Raholp farmer 19kg, £107.00 and Ballydugan farmer 19kg, £75.50.

HOGGETS: Tullymurry farmer 30kg, £125.00, Ballykinlar farmer 26kg, £120.00, Ballylucas farmer 23kg, £119.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £115.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg, £110.50, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £109.50, Ballydugan farmer 27kg, £104.50, Kilkeel farmer 22kg, £100.00 and Ardglass farmer 16kg, £80.00.

FAT EWES: Clanvaraghan farmer £120.00, Downpatrick farmer £100.00, Ardglass farmer £95.00, Castlewellan farmer £90.00, Ballynahinch farmer £95.00, Castlewellan farmer £83.00, Castlewellan farmer £82.00, Ballyalton farmer £74.00, Drumnqouile farmer £70.00, Clough farmer £70.00, Legamaddy farmer £70.00, Castlewellan farmer £70.00, Kilkeel farmer £70.00, Drumcaw farmer £65.00, Downpatrick farmer £65.00 and Tullymurry farmer £62.00.