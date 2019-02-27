Downpatrick Mart: Heavy weight category bullocks peak at £1,080

At the Monday night cattle sale (February 25, 2019) in the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,080 for 492kg Charolais (£2.20ppk) with heifers at £800 for 440kg Charolais (1.82ppk).

Good quality light weight stores selling to a top of £2.78ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 492kg Charolais £1,080 (2.20ppk), Ardglass farmer 484kg Charolais £1,040 (2.15ppk), Ardglass farmer 460kg Charolais £1035 (2.25ppk), Dromara 536kg FRK £1,000 (1.87ppk), Downpatrick farmer 458kg Charolais £1,000 (2.18ppk), Dromara farmer 516kg FRK £990 (1.91ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 508kg Fleckvieh £985 (1.94ppk), Dromara farmer 524kg Fleckvieh £920 (1.76kg), Ballynahinch farmer 441kg Charolais £905 (2.19ppk), Downpatrick farmer 460kg Charolais £890 (1.98ppk), Dromara farmer 496kg Fleckvieh £880 (1.77ppk) and 484kg Fleckvieh £870 (1.80ppk) and 440kg Fleckvieh £860 (1.95ppk), Newtownards farmer 360kg Limousin £860 (2.39ppk), Ballynoe farmer 434kg Limousin £860 (1.98ppk) and 396kg Limousin £820 (2.07ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 362kg Limousin £775 (2.14ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 358kg Limousin £740 (2.07ppk), Downpatrick farmer 388kg Limousin £930 (1.89ppk) and 352kg Hereford £700 (1.99ppk), Castlewellan farmer 280kg Limousin £695 (2.48ppk) and Kilkeel farmer 270kg Limousin £665 (2.46ppk), Castlewellan farmer 234kg Limousin £650 (2.78kg) and Kilkeel farmer 194kg Limousin £550 (2.84ppk).

Heifers

Ardglass farmer 440kg Charolais £800 (1.82ppk) and 436kg Charolais £800 (1.83ppk), Bonecastle farmer 512kg Charolais £730 (1.43ppk) and Ballynoe farmer 388kg Limousin £710 (1.83ppk) and Tullymurray farmer 420kg Aberdeen Angus £655 (1.56ppk) and Legananny farmer 286kg Simmental £630 (2.02pk), Erinagh farmer 314kg Hereford £620 (1.97ppk), Seaforde farmer 360kg Limousin £620 (1.72ppk) and 374kg Aberdeen Angus £595 (1.59ppk) and Castlewellan farmer 238kg Limousin £590 (2.48ppk) and Seaforde farmer 386kg Aberdeen Angus £585 (1.51ppk), Bonecastle farmer 330kg Shorthorn £545 (1.65ppk) and Clough farmer 304kg Aberdeen Angus £540 (1.78ppk), Castlewellan farmer 224kg Simmental £475 (2.12ppk) and Kilkeel farmer 200kg £455 (2.28ppk) and 174kg Limousin £405 (2,33ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday (February 23, 2019) hoggets sold to £100.00, fat ewes sold to £118.00 and light weight lambs sold to £4.02ppk.

Hoggets

Castlewellan farmer 29kg £100.00, Ballykinlar farmer 28kg £97.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg £96.50, Killinchy farmer 27kg £95.00, Ballygowan farmer 27kg £95.00, Clough farmer 27kg £95.00, Ballydonnell farmer 27kg £95.00 and Saintfield farmer 16kg £68.50 and 12kg £50.00.

Fat ewes

Saintfield farmer £118.00, Ballykinlar farmer £97.00, Downpatrick farmer £75.00, Downpatrick farmer £75.00, Ballynoe farmer £72.00, Castlewellan, Loughinisland, Ardglass and Downpatrick farmers £70.00.