Downpatrick Mart: Heavy weight category bullocks peaked at £1,185

At the Monday night cattle sale on August 13th 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,185 for 598kg Charolais (£1.98ppk) with heifers at £1,040 for 552kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (1.88ppk).

Good quality light weight stores were still in strong demand selling to a top price of £2.41ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Ballynoe farmer 598kg Charolais £1,185 (1.98ppk) and 542kg Charolais £1,125 (2.07ppk), Legamaddy farmer 578kg Charolais £1,080 (1.87ppk), Legamaddy farmer 568kg Charolais £1,025 (1.80kg) and Legamaddy farmer 514kg Aberdeen Angus £905 (1.76ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Legamaddy farmer 468kg Charolais £990 (2.12ppk), Castlescreen farmer 472kg Aberdeen Angus £895 (1.73ppk), Ballylucas farmer 440kg Charolais £880 (2.00ppk), Tullymurray farmer 371kg Saler £850 (2.29ppk), Ballynoe farmer 384kg Charolais £840 (2.19ppk), Ballynoe farmer 330kg Charolais £795 (2.41ppk), Ballyalton farmer 424kg Charolais £785 (1.85ppk), Tullymurray farmer 402kg Saler £780 (1.94ppk), 360g Charolais £775 (2.15ppk), Castlescreen farmer 392kg Aberdeen Angus £775 (1.98ppk), Ballyalton farmer 450kg Charolais £770 (1.71ppk), Ballyward farmer 366kg Aberdeen Angus £750 (2.05ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 308kg Limousin £725 (2.35ppk), Ballyalton farmer 434kg Charolais £720 (1.66ppk) and Ballyduggan farmer 324kg Saler £670 (2.06ppk).

Heifers 200-500kg plus

Annacloy farmer 552kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,040 (1.88ppk), Kilclief farmer 488g Simmental £930 (1.91ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 418kg Simmental £820 (1.96ppk), Annacloy farmer 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £810 (1.72ppk), Kilclief farmer 404kg Simmental £785 (1.94ppk), Legmaddy farmer 4360kg Aberdeen Angus £780 (1.8ppk), 436kg Aberdeen Angus £780 (1.79ppk), 402kg Aberdeen Angus £735 (1.83ppk), 418kg Aberdeen Angus £470 (1.60ppk), 418kg Aberdeen Angus £670 (1.60ppk), Annacloy farmer 378kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £650 (1.72ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 390kg Belgian Blue £640 (1.64ppk), Strangford farmer 438kg Simmental £630 (1.44ppk), Saintfield farmer 318kg Aberdeen Angus £600 (1.87ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 340kg Belgian Blue £560 (1.65ppk), Castlescreen farmer 362kg Aberdeen Angus £560 (1.55ppk), Castlescreen farmer 350kg Hereford £550 (1.57ppk)Annacloy farmer 376kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £545 (1.45ppk) and Ballynahinch farmer 346kg Charolais £540 (1.56ppk) and 272kg Charolais £490 (1.80ppk).

COWS & CALVES

Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue £1,105, Shorthorn £1,020 and Castlescreen farmer Shorthorn beef £605 and Aberdeen Angus £570.

At the sheep sale on Saturday, August 11th trade increased from the previous sale, fat lambs sold to £90.00, fat ewes to £82.00 and breeding sheep to £140.

Light weight lambs to £3.65ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Ballygowan farmer 28kg, £90.00, Killinchy farmer 23kg, £88.50, Strangford farmer 23kg, £88.00, Annalong farmer 24kg, £87.00, Ballyrolly farmer 24kg, £87.00, Dromara farmer 24kg, £87.00, Annadorn farmer 25kg, £86.00, Maghera farmer 23kg, £86.00, Dromara farmer 24kg, £86.00, Ballykinlar farmer 23kg, £85.50, Strangford farmer 22kg, £85.50, Lissoid farmer 23kg, £85.50, Ballykinlar farmer 23kg, £85.50, Legmaddy farmer 23kg, £85.50, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £84.20, Killough farmer 24kg, £84.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £84.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £82.50, Ballyward farmer 22kg, £81.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 22kg, £80.50, Annalong farmer 21kg, £80.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg, £80.00, Ballyhornan farmer 21kg, £78.00, Annalong farmer 22kg, £77.50, Tullymurray farmer 21kg, £77.00, Teconnaught farmer 21kg, £77.00, Ballynahinch farmer 26kg, £76.00, Leitrim farmer 21kg, £75.50, Downpatrick farmer 20kg £74.00, Downpatrick farmer 21kg, £73.00, Castlewellan farmer 20kg, £72.00, Ballyhornan farmer 20kg, £72.00 and Ballykinlar farmer 19kg, £70.00.

FAT EWES: Dromara farmer £82.00, Saintfield farmer £80.00, Ballyculter farmer £77.00, Kilkeel farmer £70.00, Castlewellan farmer £70.00, Downpatrick, Lisburn, Dromara and Downpatrick farmers £66.00.

BREEDING SHEEP: Ardglass farmer £140, Saintfield farmer £138, Ardglass farmer £120, Crossgar farmer £110 and £100.