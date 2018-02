Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £95 and fat ewes to £90

At the sheep sale on Saturday 27th January, lambs sold to £95.00 and fat ewes to £90.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.03ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Castlescreen farmer 27kg, £95.00, Lissoid farmer 24kg, £92.00, Dromara farmer 26kg, £92.00, Ballyalton farmer 25kg, £91.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg, £91.00, Killinchy farmer 24kg, £90.00, Annacloy farmer 23kg, £88.50, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg, £87.50, Clough farmer 25kg, £87.00, Kilclief farmer 23kg, £86.50, Killough farmer 23kg, £85.50, Ballyward farmer 23kg, £85.00, Loughgall farmer 22kg, £85.00, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £75.00, Castlewellan farmer 24kg, £75.00, Killough farmer 21kg, £75.00, Ballycruttle farmer 20kg, £74.00, Castlescreen farmer 21kg, £73.00, Raholp farmer 38kg, £73.00, Lisburn farmer 20kg, £72.00, Ballynahinch farmer 19kg, £70.00, Downpatrick farmer 19kg, £69.00 and Crossgar farmer 16kg, £64.50.

FAT EWES: Downpatrick farmer £90, Dundrum farmer £90, Ballyculter farmer £89.50, Downpatrick farmer £89, Annacloy farmer £85, Kilkeel farmer £85.00, Strangford farmer £81.50 and Corbally farmer £80.

At the Monday cattle sale on the 27th January 2018 there was a very good entry of stores that sold to a top price of £1,270.00 with heifers making to £1,130.00. Lighter weight bullocks made to £2.50ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

BULLOCKS: Ballyclander farmer 714kg Aberdeen Angus, £1,270 (1.78ppk), Loughinisland farmer 544kg Charolais, £1,225 (2.25ppk), Loughinisland farmer 704kg Charolais, £1,205 (1.71kg), Ballyclander farmer 764kg Friesian, 764kg (1.51ppk), Loughinisland farmer 504kg Charolais, £1,130 (2.24ppk), Loughinisland farmer 556kg Charolais, £1,100 (1.98ppk) and 522kg Charolais, £1,085 (2.08ppk), Ballyclander farmer 716kg Friesian, £1,075 (1.50ppk) and 622kg Aberdeen Angus, £1,055 (1.70ppk), Loughinisland farmer 508kg Charolais, £1,040 (2.04ppk), Downpatrick farmer 640kg Aberdeen Angus, £1,035 (1.62ppk) Loughinisland farmer 558kg Charolais, £1,010 (1.81pk) and 492kg Charolais, £1,005 (2.04ppk), 502kg Simmental, £1,000 (2.00ppk), Kilclief farmer 508kg Simmental, £1000 (1.97ppk) Loughinisland farmer 462kg Charolais, £1,000 (2.16ppk) and 412kg Charolais, £1,000 (2.43ppk) and 504kg Charolais, £995 (1.97ppk), 554kg Charolais, £990 (1.79ppk), 530kg Charolais, £980 (1.85ppk), 526kg Charolais, £970 (1.84ppk), 454kg Charolais, £970 (2.14ppk), Loughinisland farmer 472kg Charolais, £965 (2.04ppk), 472kg Charolais £965 (2.04ppk), 384kg Charolais £960 (2.50ppk), 380kg Charolais £950 (2.50ppk) and 396kg Charolais, £905 (2.28ppk).

Heifers: Ballynahinch farmer 784kg Limousin, £1,130 (1.44ppk), Slieveniskey farmer 520kg Limousin, £1,000 (1.92ppk), 468kg Limousin, £1,000 (2.14ppk), 486kg Limousin, £965 (1.78ppk), 432kg Limousin, £920 (2.13ppk), Strangford farmer 490kg Simmental, £910 (1.86ppk), Downpatrick farmer 500kg Belgian Blue, £910 (1.82ppk), Slieveniskey farmer 446kg, £870 (1.95ppk), Kilclief farmer 458kg Simmental, £850 (1.86ppk), Clanvaraghan farmer 494kg Aberdeen Angus £845 (1.71ppk), Strangford farmer 476kg Belgian Blue, £835 (1.75ppk), Loughinisland farmer 406kg Charolais £805 (1.98ppk) and 352kg Charolais, £740 (2.10ppk).