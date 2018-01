Downpatrick Mart: Lambs sell to £98.50

At the sheep sale on Saturday 6th January, lambs sold to £98.50 and fat ewes to £92.00. Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.00ppk

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Downpatrick farmer 27kg, £98.50, Killough farmer 28kg, £97.00, Lissoid farmer 25kg, £97.00 and 23kg, £96.50, Kilclief farmer 25kg, £95.50, Killough farmer 25kg, £95.00, Ardglass farmer 28kg, £94.50, Woodgrange farmer 24kg, £94.00, Kikkeel farmer 25kg, £93.00, Ballydonety farmer 24kg, £92.00, Kilclief farmer 24kg, £92.00, Clough farmer 25kg, £91.00, Hillton farmer 24kg, £90.00, Clough farmer 23kg, £90.00, Ballyalton farmer 23kg, £88.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 21kg, £84.50, Strangford farmer 21kg, £82.50, Dromara farmer 23kg, £82.00 and 21kg, £77.00 and 23kg, £75.00 and 19kg, £73.00, Killough farmer 20kg, £72.00, Annacloy farmer 17kg, £70.00, Ballynoe farmer 20kg, £70.00, Saintfield farmer 18kg, £63.00, Downpatrick farmer 16kg, £59.50 and Ballygowan 15kg, £54.

FAT EWES: Downpatrick farmer £93, Legamaddy farmer £92.00, Leitrim farmer £82.50, Downpatrick farmer £80 and Clough farmer £79.