Downpatrick Mart: Lambs selling to £107.00 and hoggets to £112.50

At the weekly sheep sale on Saturday, May 26th there was an increased entry of lambs selling to £107.00, hoggets sold to £112.50 and fat ewes sold to £105.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £4.68ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Ballinderry farmer 27kg, £107.00, Ballyhossett farmer 22kg, £106.00, Corbally farmer 22kg, £106.00, Kilclief farmer 27kg, £106.00, Ardglass farmer 26kg, £105.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg, £104.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg, £104.00, Ardglass farmer 22kg, £102.00, Newry farmer 25kg, £102.00, Ardglass farmer 24kg, £102.00, Ballynahinch farmer 21kg, £102.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg, £101.00, Hiltown farmer 22kg, £101.00, Saintfield farmer 21kg, £96.00, Ballynoe farmer 22kg, £96.00, Kilkeel farmer 21kg, £95.00, Crossgar farmer 21kg, £95.00, Glassdrummond farmer 21kg, £95.00 and 20kg £93.50, Killinchy farmer 20kg, £93.00, Castlewellan farmer 21kg, £93.00, Rossglass farmer 19kg, £91.00, Strangford farmer 20kg, £90.00, Glassdrummond farmer 20kg, £90.00, Castlescreen farmer 20kg, £90.00, Ardglass farmer 19kg, £89.00, Loughinisland farmer 19kg, £89.00, Raholp farmer 20kg, £89.00, Ballykinlar farmer 20kg, £89.00, Clough farmer 20kg, £86.00, Annacloy farmer 18kg, £83.00 and Downpatrick farmer 19kg, £82.00.

HOGGETS: Downpatrick farmer 28kg, £112.50, Raholp farmer £101.00, Castlewellan farmer 23kg, £80.00 and Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £75.00.

FAT EWES: Ballykinlar farmer £105, Downpatrick farmer £104.00, Legamaddy farmer £102.00, Ballyalton, Downpatrick and Saintfield farmers £100.00, Downpatrick, Ballykinlar and Kilkeel farmers £90.00, Crossgar farmer £87.00, Ardglass and Raholp farmers £85.00, Downpatrick and Saintfield farmers £83.00, Ardglass farmer £82.00 and Downpatrick, Saintfield, Ballyhossett, Dromara, Ballyalton and Ardglass farmers £80.00.