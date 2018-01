Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,148 for 660kg

An excellent entry of stock sold to a packed ringside.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Terence Duffin £1,148/660kg, £1,085/550kg, £1,045/550kg, £1056/600kg, £1,036/640KG Sean McGeown £1,060/440kg, £1,040/500kg, C Moore £1,050/390kg, £1,040/400kg, £1,020/410kg, William Davis £1,035/570kg, Danny Duffin £1,015/560kg, £1,010/520kg, £980/500kg, £950/530kg, £920/510kg, £875/480kg, Terence Duffin £985/520kg, £980/510kg, £930/510kg, Sean McGeown £975/460kg, £940/420kg, £935/430kg, William Davis £895/560kg and John Maxwell £870/470kg, £800/430kg, £760/460kg.

HEIFERS

Adrian Cudden £1,225/530kg, £1,165/560kg, £1,130/500kg, £1,120/530kg, £1,115/570kg, £1,095/530kg, £1,090/530kg, £1,085/520kg, Sean McGeown £1,120/500kg, £1,090/560kg, John McLaughlin £1,105/590kg, £1,070/590kg, Adrian Cudden £1050/470kg, £1045/540kg, £960/510kg, £890/520kg, Terence Duffin £995/520kg, £940/530kg, C Cooke £990/460kg, £900/480kg, £900/400kg, Sean McGeown £960/520kg, £860/450kg, Terence Duffin £875/510kg, £850/490kg, Damien Devlin £870/490kg, £810/490kg, C Cooke £800/400kg, Martin Glass £790/500kg, £760/450kg, £730/430kg and John Maxwell £695/370kg.

WEANLING MALE: Ivan Hall £700/270kg, £700/270kg, Hannah Mahon £700/300kg, A Clarke £695/290kg, £680/270kg, E Reid £680/350kg,£670/360kg, Shane McGlone £670/330kg, £660/260kg and Aidan Carton £470/220kg.

WEANLING FEMALE

Shane McGlone £785/410kg, R Reid £780/390kg, £760/390kg, Ivan Hall £755/300kg, Hannah Mahon £740/270kg, £700/290kg, Ivan Hall £715/290kg, £700/260kg, £660/00kg, £645/270kg, E Reid £670/290kg, £640/330kg, £635/340kg, £625/290kg, £600/370kg, £600/300kg and S McGeown £630/300kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Nelson Alexander £1,700, £1,690, £1,680, £1,500, £1,500, £1,500, £1,500, £1,480, £1,480, £1,460, £1,450, £1,450, £1,420, £1,400 and Robert Rutledge £1,390, £1,320, £1,280, £1,240, £1,240, £1,150, £1,145, £1,140, £1,130, £1,100, £1,070, £1,030, £1,020, £1,000.

FAT COWS: C Moore £1,445.70/790kg, John McLaughlin £1,279.20/780kg, Mark Seffen £1,219.10/730kg, Sean McGeown £1,204.50/730kg, Daniel O’Neill £970.20/660kg, £964.80/670kg, £961.20/540kg, £936/520kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £934.40/640kg, B and G O’Neill £931/490kg, Daniel O’Neill £884/520kg, Hannah Mahon £855.50/590kg, Samuel Jackson £837/620kg, C Moore £820.80/540kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £806.40/640kg, John McLaughin £803.70/570kg and Daniel O’Neill £779.10/530kg.