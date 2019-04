Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,400 for 680kg

It was full to the rafters last Friday (April 12) with cattle selling to an exceptional trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,400/680kg, heifers sold to £1,360/640kg, weanlings sold to up to 313ppk, £720/230kg.

Top price of £1,140 for weanlings and fat cows £1,279.20/780kg.

BULLOCKS

Brian Kelly £1,400/680kg, James Porter £1,358/700kg, Robert McAllister £1,345/690kg,£1,240/620kg, D and C McAdoo £1,300/650kg, £1,165/580kg, R and C Patrick £1,300/590kg, Francis McKee £1,295/630kg, Joseph Dickson £1,275/600kg, £1270/600kg, £1,260/630kg, R and C Patrick £1,230/630kg, Francis McKee £1,230/590kg, Eamon McNally £1,215/560kg, John Quinn £1,205/640kg, Robert Junk £1,200/600kg, Joseph Dickson £1,200/590kg, £1,200/590kg, £1,200/610kg, £1,180/610kg, £1,175/530kg, £1,165/540kg, £1,160/590kg, John Quinn £1,200/590kg, C Spence £1,200/650kg, £1,195/630kg, Brian Kelly £1,195/560kg, Robert Junk £1,190/540kg, Eamon McNally £1,175/560kg, John Quinn £1,170/540kg, Robert Junk £1,170/540kg, £1,130/510kg, £1,125/530kg, £1,115/470kg, Eamon McNally £1,130/570kg, C Spence £1,120/570kg, J Dickson £1,120/550kg, Brian Kelly £1,115/490kg, Francis Kee £1,110/490kg, Eamon McNally £1105kg, Joseph Dickson £1100/560kg, Colin Adams £1100/540kg, C Spence £1,100/590kg, Neil Diamond £1,090/540kg, Brian Kelly £1,090/510kg, Francis Kee £1,085/490kg, John J Quinn £1,080/560kg, Robert Junk £1,080/520kg, Robert Irwin £1,080/520kg and Robert Junk £1,075/510kg, £1,070/470kg.

HEIFERS

John Gilfillan £1,360/640kg, Joseph Donnelly £1,340/640kg, £1,305/680kg, £1,295/610kg, £1,295/630kg, £1,280/580kg, £1250/590kg, £1,175/580kg, John Donnelly £1,300/650kg, John J Quinn £1,285/600kg, L Murphy £1,260/670kg, John Gilfillan £1,220/550kg, £1,160/560kg, Francis McNally £1,170/600kg, £1,160/540kg, John Donnelly £1,135/580kg, Joseph Donnelly £1,120/560kg, £1,095/510kg, John Gilfillan £1,100/510kg, £,1,100/560kg, £1,090/540kg, Dominic Murphy £1,100/610kg, John Quinn £1,075/530kg, £1,060/530kg, £1,015/510kg, John Donnelly £1,065/550kg, Michael Loughran £1,060/460kg, R and C Patrick £1,045/610kg, £1,030/520kg, G Kernohan £1,040/560kg, John Gilfillan £1,040/510kg, £1,000/470kg, £990/480kg, Francis McNally £1,005/570kg, £1,000/590kg, D and J McGurk £1,005/500kg and Michael Loughran £1,000/530kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Richard McAllister £1,140/480kg, £1,100/540kg, £1,005/440kg, £1,000/410kg, £990/400kg, Gerry O’Hagan £1,080/480kg, £1,010/490kg, £1,000/510kg, £995/450kg, Richard Walker £1,010/450kg, Seamus Bradley £1,005/520kg, R Tomkins £970/450kg, £950/400kg, Gerard McCrory £965/470kg, Richard Walker £965/400kg, Gerry O’Hagan £960/430kg, £960/390kg, £950/370kg, Richard McAllister £950/400kg, Gerard McCrory £950/480kg, Richard Walker £945/410kg, £940/400kg, £935/400kg, £920/400kg, John Diamond £925/500kg, Charles Loughran £925/340kg, £920/360kg, £910/380kg, Gerry O’Hagan £915/420kg, £905/420kg, £905/380kg, David Black £910/460kg, Francis Daly £910/400kg, £900/430kg, Gerry O’Hagan £895/520kg, Francis Daly £890/430kg, R Tomkins £880/390kg, B Hempton £870/380kg, £855/390kg, Richard Walker £865/420kg, £850/370kg, £850/370kg, £825/370kg, John Diamond £850/390kg, Francis Daly £835/330kg, £830/370kg, Sean Lavery £825/370kg, Francis McErlean £820/300kg and Pat McKenna £810/340kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Charles Loughran £1,025/430kg, Richard Walker £1,015/510kg, £1,000/520kg, £950/530kg, £940/480kg, £930/520kg, Seanus Loughran £1,000/440kg, James and Michael Bradley £950/460kg, Paul Casement £940/340kg, Thomas Bell £935/450kg, Seamus Loughran £890/420kg, £855/340kg, John Boyle £880/350kg, £880/350kg, Charles Loughran £870/400kg, Michael and Seamus Loughran £860/370kg, £855/400kg, Thomas Kelly £845/330kg, £840/400kg, £825/400kg, £810/380kg, £790/340kg, John Diamond £840/380kg, James and Michael Bradley £850/420kg, £850/450kg, David Black £840/360kg, Seamus Loughran £835/330kg, James Bradley £830/410kg, M and S Loughran £830/340kg, £810/320kg, S Bradley £825/360kg, Charles Loughran £820/350kg, Martin McCrory £790/390kg, David Black £770/430kg, Pat McKenna £770/300kg, P Casement £765/350kg, £765/330kg, £760/330kg, Preston Farms £760/370kg, £750/300kg, £750/350kg, Patrick McKenna £750/280kg, Hugh O’Hagan , /350kg, Martin McCrory £750/350kg, £750/380kg, R Tomkins £745/360kg and P Casement £740/310kg.

FAT COWS

Seamus Loughran £1,279.20/780kg, £1,223.10/810kg, Ian McAleese £1,210.40/680kg, Cecil Bates £1,098/610kg, M and S Loughran £1,095/730kg, £1,053/650kg, W Galway £1,085/700kg, Ray Wilson £1,014/650kg, S Loughran £994/710kg, £966/690kg, W Galway £962.50/770kg, James Miller £952/680kg, William McKelvey £939.40/770kg, ieran kgdden £931/490kg, William Turkington £924/770kg, C Nicholas £900/600kg and Richard Palmer £875.