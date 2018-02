Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,565 for 770kg

An unbeatable trade last Friday (February 16th) with bullocks selling to £1,565/770kg, heifers selling to £1,260/550kg, weanlings selling up to £1,170 and fat cows selling to £1,288/920kg.

BULLOCKS

Brian Faulkner £1,565/770kg, £1,440/700kg, Fergal Gormley £1,525/760kg, £1,430/710kg, £1,395/650kg, £1,265/550kg, Fergus Ferguson £1,395/700kg, £1,365/690kg, Maurice Stewart £1,380/740kg, £1,270/720kg, £1,260/690kg, Olive Henderson £1,300/630kg, £1,255/640kg, James Boyd £1,280/620kg,£1,260/630kg, Sean McSwiggan £1,265/650kg, John Tohill £1,245/560kg, £1,200/490kg, £1,165/480kg, J J McKenna £1,220/560kg, Fergal Gormley £1,205/560kg, Maurice Stewart £1,200/640kg, £1,190/620kg, C Convery £1,190/520kg, Robert Dundee £1,190/590kg, J J McKenna £1,185/580kg,£1,155/600kg, £1,130/580kg, James Boyd £1,170/570kg, £1,100/550kg, Sean McSwiggan £1,170/590kg, £1,155/580kg, £1,125/590kg, £1,120/560kg and Fergal Gormley £1,145/540kg.

HEIFERS

Fergal Gormely £1,260/550kg, £1,235/590kg, £1,140/530kg, £1,100/500kg, Paul Slean £1,260/550kg, £1,200/610kg, £1,175/550kg, £1,125/510kg, £1,100/560kg, John Tohill £1,200/500kg, Francis McNally £1,165/520kg, £1,160/520kg, C Spence £1,110/570kg, £1,100/600kg, Richard McCann £1,080/530kg, £1,075/540kg, Francie McNally £1,060/450kg, £1,040/490kg, £1,035/480kg, £1,020/490kg, Thomas Whiteside £1,055/480kg, £1,030/490kg, £990/450kg, £965/400kg, £965/400kg, Ralph Pickering £1,050/450kg, C Convery £1,050/570kg, C Spence £985/500kg, Marion Greaves £965/430kg, £960/420kg and Adrian Cudden £945/460kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

John McLaughlin £1,170/570kg, Frank McCloskey £1,000/490kg, £970/440kg, S Moore £970/380kg, £895/400kg, £875/400kg, £810/360kg, P and M Doherty £960/390kg, £930/400kg, J McLaughlin £930/460kg, £915/430kg, £895/410kg, Arthur McGuigan £880/380kg, £865/370kg, £830/390kg, £800/390kg, John Reid £840/430kg, Peter O'Murray £800/390kg, £800/410kg, Oliver McKenna £800/340kg, S Moore £800/340kg, £790/340kg, £790/380kg, £780/320kg, £770/350kg, £760/290kg, £760/320kg, Seamus McWilliams £795/320kg, Brendan Lagan £780/330kg, John Reid £780/360kg, Oliver McKenna £765/310kg and S McWilliams £760/320kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Arthur McGuigan £830/370kg, £805/360kg, £800/370kg, £745/360kg, £730/330kg, £700/330kg, £700/340kg, James Wilson £810/420kg, Richard McCann £780/340kg, £740/320kg, £730/390kg, £720/340kg, £635/310kg, £615/280kg, £600/290kg, £600/290kg, £600/310kg, Martin Rafferty £630/300kg and Daniel Convery £600/350kg.

FAT COWS

S Lynch £1,288/920kg, B and B Heagney £1,246/890kg, D McKay £1,287.60/740kg, £1,248.90/690kg, £976/610kg, John McLaughlin £1,253/700kg, J and A McGurk £1,178/950kg, Oliver Hawe £1,104/960kg, Eric O'Connor £953.60/640kg, M Cartin £940.50/570kg, Daniel Gormley £864/600kg, Eric O'Connor £849.60/590kg, James Devlin £837.50/670kg, Sean Muldoon £811.80/660kg, Peter McElhone £749.30/590kg, Ciaran McArthur £731.40/530kg, B and B Heagney £719.20/580kg, James Wilson £718.20/570kg, M Cartin £707.40/540kg and P and M Doherty £636/530kg.