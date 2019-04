Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks selling to £1,320 for 690kg

A thriving trade on Friday (March 29) with bullocks selling to £1,320/690kg, heifers selling to £1,260/590kg, weanlings selling to up to £1,185 and fat cows selling to £1,302.40/880kg.

BULLOCKS

Gary Arthur £1,320/690kg, £1,270/700kg, Michael McCourt £1,260/590kg, G Kernohan £1,255/600kg, £1,240/600kg, Gary Arthur £1,220/630kg, P and M O’Neill £1,200/680kg, Michael McCourt £1,200/610kg, £1,165/620kg, £1,155/560kg, Gary Arthur £1,185/690kg, Harold Sinclair £1,185/570kg, P and M O’Neill £1,180/650kg, £1,130/580kg, G Kernohan £1,175/610kg, £1,165/540kg, £1,140/550kg, £1,125/590kg, £1,095/570kg, Gary Arthur £1,105/580kg, James Chivers £1,105/470kg, £1,100/500kg, £1,090/470kg, £1,090/490kg, £1,020/470kg, £980/490kg, Michael McCourt £1,090/550kg, £1,050/570kg, G Kernohan £1,090/580kg, £1,040/550kg, P and M O’Neill £1,020/480kg, W Stewart £1,000/430kg, £1,000/550kg, E McLaughlin £945/520kg, £935/540kg and John Mullan £940/420kg,£895/390kg.

HEIFERS

S Mullan £1,260/590kg, £1,240/600kg, Brian O’Kane £1,160/590kg, Harold Sinclair £1,135/560kg, Edward McLaughlin £1,090/610kg, Michael McGlade £1,000/470kg, £1,000/530kg, £975/510kg, £940/460kg, £935/450kg, £900/450kg, John Mullan £975/450kg, £960/430kg, Edward McLaughlin £930/450kg, £915/500kg, Martin Glass £920/520kg, £900/450kg, £900/520kg, £890/490kg, £870/530kg, £850/510kg, John Mullan £900/380kg, £860/430kg, Edward McLaughlin £885/440kg, £860/490kg, £850/500kg, £850/500kg, £845/510kg, Harold Sinclair £845/450kg and George Chambers £740/390kg, £735/380kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Andrew Fleming £1,185/640kg, Michael and Seamus Loughran £1,000/380kg, Clive McGarvey £995/510kg, Sean Brogan £980/510kg, James Chivers £975/450kg, £975/460kg, Seamus Loughran £955/420kg, £940/350kg, Clive McGarvey £950/490kg, James Chivers £920/460kg, M and S Loughran £915/380KG, £900/340kg, Andrew Fleming £910/4400kg, £900/430kg, Joe Canavan £905/470kg, £900/460kg, £895/470kg, £870/460kg, £860/440kg, Martin McCrory £900/450kg, £890/380kg, £885/380kg, £870/440kg, £870/400kg, Sean Brogan £900/440kg, £890/460kg, Andrew Fleming £865/430kg, S Loughran £855/380kg, £850/320kg, Tillie Morrow £845/390kg, Clive McGarvey £840/410kg, J Canavan £820/480kg and M McBride £810/370kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Sean Brogan £930/450kg, £880/440kg, £860/420kg, £815/410kg, James Chivers £900/390kg, £890/410kg, £880/430kg, £860/400kg, £820/410kg, £800/330kg, £795/400kg, Michael McBride £860/370kg, Mark Seffen £765/370kg, 3755/370kg, 3715/330kg and Sean Brogan £700/360kg.

FAT COWS

Seamus Loughran £1,302.40/880kg, £1,192.80/840kg, John Canavan £1,287.90/810kg, Damien Walls £1,172.60/820kg, E Doris £1,171.50/710kg, Seamus Loughran £1,152/720kg, £1,139/850kg, £1,110/750kg, £1,058.20/740kg, James McGillian £1,020/680kg, Stanley Watterson £998.40/780kg, E Doris £979.60/620kg, Oliver Hawe £951.40/670kg, Joseph Heagney £912/570kg, L McMurray £908.50/790kg, £865.80/780kg, £828.40/760kg, Miss Iso Lees £896/700kg, Desmond Lennox £860/500kg and James McGillian £803.60/490kg.