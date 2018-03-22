Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sold to £1,580 for 760kg

Cattle sold to a high on Friday, March 16th.

Bullocks sold to £1,580 for 760kg, heifers sold to £1,320 for 640kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,100 and fat cows sold to £1,365.10 for 730kg.

BULLOCKS

Robert Cummings £1,580/760kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,475/680kg, £1,325/620kg, £1,305/630kg, £1,250/600kg, Robert Cummings £1,460/650kg, £1,395/660kg, £1,360/650kg, £1,345/630kg, £1,305/610kg, £1,310/630kg, C Spence £1,400/680kg, £1,245/640kg, Trevor Paul £1,350/630kg, £1,280/600kg, £1,270/kg, Robert Davis £1,265/610kg, Matthew Blair £1,240/660kg, Robert Cummings £1,220/690kg, £1,200/610kg, Trevor Paul £1,200/580kg, £1,200/580kg, £1,190/640kg, £1,185/580kg, £1,170/580kg, £1,160/550kg, £1,145/540kg, £1,135/540kg, Muriel Richardson £1,190/540kg, Denise Speir £1,180/570kg, £1,170/610kg, C Blair £1,170/560kg, E Biggar £1,165/560kg, £1,150/570kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,150/540kg, £1,125/510kg, Robert Davis £1,140/620kg and Muriel Richardson £1,125/520kg.

HEIFERS

D McLaughin £1,320/640kg, £1,305/630kg, £1,300/620kg, £1,280/600kg, Robert Cummings £1,285/650kg, £1,245/580kg, £1,205/610kg, £1,200/580kg, £1,200/640kg, £1,180/580kg, £1,165/560kg, £1,155/520kg, £1,135/540kg, D McLaughlin £1,200/620kg, £1,200/590kg, £1,195/630kg, £1,170/570kg, £1,105/570kg, P J O'Kane £1,120/540kg, C Blair £1,115/470kg, Robert Cummings £1,100/590kg, £1,095/550kg, £1,080/540kg, £1,070/540kg, £1,060/530kg, Paul Conway £1,085/650kg, £1,070/480kg, Patrick Devlin £1,070/560kg, Martin Devlin £1,065/540kg, Robert Cummings £1,040/540kg, £1,020/480kg, £1,020/480kg and Martin Devlin £1,030/520kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Michael McCullagh £1,100/440kg, £1,050/420kg, £1,045/410kg, £1,030/430kg, Robert Scullion £1,065/400kg, £1,050/490kg, £1,010/360kg, £975/380kg, Richard Palmer £1,050/480kg, Adrian Hamilton £1,000/380kg, John Canavan £1,000/410kg, Raymond McTeague £990/380kg, Danny McMaster £970/360kg, Stanlry Ferguson £970/460kg, £960/460kg, Martin McCrory £965/380kg, Samuel Garvin £950/370kg, Robert Scullion £950/340kg, £915/330kg, P McKenna £930/410kg, Michael Mullan £910/370kg, Martin McCrory £910/380kg, Jane Leadon £910/420kg, Stanley Ferguson £900/450kg, £875/420kg, £830/470kg, Samuel Girvan £895/390kg, P McKenna £885/380kg, £880/350kg, Malachy Canvan £865/410kg, Malachy Tracey £845/320kg, Robert Scullion £840/310kg and John Canavan £830/420kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Richard Palmer £900/360kg, Patrick Mullan £880/370kg, Danny McMaster £835/370kg, Richard Palmer £80/360kg, Stanley Ferguson £815/430kg, Martin McCrory £800/380kg, Patrick Mullan £800/340kg, Richard Palmer £770/390kg, Martin McCrory £770/340kg, Michael Mullan £740/330kg, Adrian Hamilton £720/300kg, McGuigan £715/340kg, £700/380kg, £695/350kg, Trevor Lennox £705/300kg, Martin McCrory £705/330kg, Patrick Mullan £695/kg and Jane Leadon £675/320kg, £670/370kg.

FAT COWS

Glenview Farms £1,365.10/730kg, Brenda Lee £1,290/860kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,222.40/640kg, £1,104/600kg, R J and S R Mawhinney £1,094.40/640kg, £1,06760/680kg, Hugh Duggan £963.20/560kg, S and A Conway £961.20/540kg, Martin Rafferty £957/550kg, Samuel Allen £948/600kg, S and A Conway £908.90/610kg, Stanley Ferguson £907.20/720kg, Hugh Duggan £895.70/530kg, R J and S R Mawhinney £858/600kg, Samuel Allen £850.90/670kg, Michael Fox £840/700kg, M Gribbin £88/690kg, Trevor Mayne £823.60/710kg, Martin Rafferty £792/660kg, Albert Glasgow £748/550kg and Edmund Ferguson £744.80/560kg.