Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Fat cows sell to £1,404 for 780kg

An exceptional sale on Friday (April 5, 2019).

Bullocks sold to £1,350/630kg, heifers sold to £1,290/660kg, fat cows sold to £1,404/780kg and weanlings selling up to 304.30ppk - £700/230kg.

BULLOCKS

Nigel McLaughlin £1,350/630kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,325/690kg, A Ferguson £1,300/600kg, M McCourt £1,255/600kg, D McAllister £1,255/630kg, M O’Kane £1,245/650kg, M McCourt £1,235/560kg, £1,225/640kg, £1,195/570kg, M O’Kane £1,200/620kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,200/570kg, F A and S Conway £1,200/570kg, £1,180/620kg, £1,155/550kg, Austin Glasgow £1,180/550kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,170/600kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,160/540kg, £1,160/570kg, £1,120/570kg, £1,085/550kg, M McCourt £1,160/520kg, £1,150/660kg, S Campbell £1,110/600kg, £1,075/520kg, £1,060/590kg, £1,045/570kg, £1,005/510kg, R Tomkins £1,090/480kg, £1,010/450kg, £1,000/450kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,030/540kg and Denise Speir £1,005/490kg.

HEIFERS

D McAlister £1,290/660kg, A Ferguson £1,250/580kg, M O’Kane £1,220/630kg, Robert Cummings £1,210/630kg, £1,200/640kg, £1,180/520kg, £1,130/540kg, £1,125/610kg, £1,120/590kg, £1,120/620kg, £1,120/600kg, £1,100/590kg, £1,100/590kg, £1,095/550kg, £1,090/530kg, £1,055/510kg, £1,055/450kg, £1,000/510kg, £980/490kg, S J Campbell £1,050/560kg, Bernard Campbell £980/540kg, James Rainey £980/560kg, Joseph Doris £970/430kg, Helen Johnston £970/410kg, Bernard Campbell £945/540kg, £540/530kg, R Tomkins £920/490kg, £900/440kg, £900/510kg, Joseph Doris £910/440kg, Kenneth Johnston £900/500kg, James Rainey £890/450kg, Bernard Campbell £885/530kg, F A and S Conway £860/460kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £860/470kg, £850/480kg, £840/500kg, £840/460kg, Brendan McPeake £830/440kg, Denise Speir £830/460kg, £815/430kg, R Tomkins £825/440kg, £805/510kg, B Campbell £805/480kg and Brendan McPeake £800/400kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

K Quinn £1,105/400kg, £1,105/400kg, £1,010/360kg, Charles Loughran £1,055/440kg, £1000/460kg, C McGuckin £990/400kg, Eoin Loughran £980/350kg, Robert Totten £980/490kg, Charles Loughran £955/420kg, £935/380kg, £930/450kg, £900/410kg, James McVeigh £930/360kg, Eoin Loughran £925/350kg, James McVeigh £920/340kg, £890/340kg, £845/370kg, Helen Johnston £895/460kg, John O’Neill £875/390kg, King Farms £855/330kg, £835/370kg, Hugh Lagan £845/410kg, Joe Canavan £840/390kg, £830/410kg, £805/390kg, £785/360kg, C McGurkin £820/370kg, John Logue £820/360kg, £820/380kg, £795/370kg and James McVeigh £775/350kg.

WEANLING FEMALE

King Farms £1,050/490kg, £825/470kg, Eoin Loughran £940/380kg,James McVeigh £880/350kg, £805/320kg, Eoin Loughran £820/350kg, King Farms £800/440kg, £790/450kg, £765/450kg, £730/410kg, £700/380kg, B and G O’Neill £770/360kg, £730/370kg, £720/350kg, £700/380kg, £680/310kg, £670/280kg, Helen Johnston £725/350kg, Hugh Lagan £745/360kg, £720/430kg, £720/430kg, £700/360kg, John O’Neill £700/350kg and Eoin Loughran £660/290kg.

FAT COWS

Frank Stewart £1,404/780kg, D G McAlister £1,235.10/690kg, D Wright £1,228.20/690kg, Thomas Cairns £1,190/850kg and J and E Ryan £1,185/760kg.