Draperstown Mart (Richard Beattie): Suckler cows sell to £2,500

Cattle prices still on a high at last Friday's (February 23rd) sale.

Stronger prices with bullocks selling to £1,595 for 800kg, heifers selling to £1,490 for 700kg, weanlings selling up to £1,165, fat cows sold to £1,572.10 for 790kg and suckler cows sold to £2,500

BULLOCKS

Moyola Farm £1,595/800kg, Harold Sinclair £1,460/680kg, Columba Feeney £1,410/630kg, William Kealey £1,380/650kg, £1,360/640kg, Gary Arthur £1,355/650kg, Desmond O'Kane £1,345/640kg, £1,320/640kg, E and J Doris £1,340/660kg, Plunkett Lagan £1,330/640kg, £1,300/610kg, £1300/560kg, £1,270/580kg, £1,265/590kg, £1,250/560kg, £1,220/530kg, C Spence £1,290/680kg, £1,250/630kg, William Johnston £1,275/570kg, £1,250/600kg, E and J Dorris £1,225/670kg, John McKeever £1,220/610kg, £1,190/570kg, Plunkett Lagan £1,205/540kg, £1,170/520kg, £1,200/570kg, Gary Arthur £1,200/610kg, £1,200/640kg, £1,190/590kg, William Johnston £1,200/580kg and F Canavan £1,150/560kg.

HEIFERS

William Kealey £1,490/700kg, £1,365/640kg, £1,300/630kg, £1,260/610kg, £1,205/570kg, E Doris £1,350/660kg, £1,295/590kg, Joesph McKenna £1,235/560kg, £1,220/600kg, £1,200/580kg, Barry McKenna £1,220/590kg, Joseph McKenna £,1200/580kg, Desmond O'Kane £1,185/580kg, Harold Sinclair £1,180/580kg, E Doris £1,160/580kg, William Kealey £1,155/580kg,£1,155/580kg, Desmond O'Kane £1,145/520kg, E Biggar £1,140/500kg, £1,115/530kg, Joseph McKenna £1,125/580kg, £1,115/570kg, James Porter £1,005/520kg, £1,000/510kg and Anthony McCullagh £1,000/470kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Ryan McCullagh £1,165/570kg, £1,060/510kg, £1,060/500kg, £1,040/510kg, £1,000/480kg, £1,000/440kg, £990/440kg, Barry McKenna £1,005/430kg, £950/380kg, Conor McCullagh £1,155/500kg, £1,135/530kg, £1,060/500kg, £1,010/430kg, Sean Murphy £950/420kg, £940/450kg, Jude Martin £940/460kg, Richard McCann £940/450kg, Conor McCullagh £925/370kg, £910/340kg, £900/340kg, Joe Canavan £925/470kg, £880/460kg, £880/420kg, £865/450kg, Alan Clarke £900/390kg, A Craig £900/460kg, Jude Martin £890/350kg, Hugh O'Hagan £890/320kg, £880/310kg and Richard McCann £870/380kg, £865/390kg, £865/380kg.

WEANLING FEMALE

Conor McCullagh £1,050/550kg, £935/430kg, £870/360kg, £865/380kg, £840/370kg, £810/330kg, £800/330kg, Stanley Ferguson £900/420kg, Roberta McBeth £880/360kg, £820/370kg, Barry McKenna £860/360kg, £850/350kg, Declan McCracken £840/340kg, Stanley Ferguson £790/420kg, £745/390kg, £730/460kg, £695/370kg, Hugh O'Hagan £720/320kg, £690/280kg, £690/270kg, McGurk Brothers £715/280kg and Peter Conway £690/320kg, £680/330kg.

FAT COWS

A Ferguson £1,572.10/790kg, £1,505.40/780kg, Barry McKenna £1,485/990kg, PatrIck Fullen £1,420.80/740kg, £1,224.30/770kg, £1,192.80/710kg, £1,180.80/720kg, £1,147.60/760kg, Michael Conway £1,320.20/810kg, Damien Barrett £1,179.20/670kg, F Farrell £1,113/700kg, £1,098/610kg, Malcolm Thom £1,101.60/680kg, Gerard and Patrick Campbell £1,100.10/570kg, £1,035.40/620kg, Patrick Fullen £1,053/780kg, J and M Bradely £1,047.20/680kg, Damien Walls £1,029.50/710kg, Mary Ballantine £1,001.70/630kg, S Moore £966/690kg, J and M Bradley £965.60/680kg, S Daly £965.60/680kg, Una Lee £957.70/610kg, Joseph Heagney £948.60/620kg, J and M Bradley £938.40/690kg, Damien Walls £904.20/660kg and S Daly £891/550kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Michael McGlade £2 500, £1 910, £1 880, £1 750, £1 720, £1,720, £1,680, £1,620, £1,570, £1,530, £1,490, £1,480, £1,440, £1,400, £1,400, £1,380, £1,300, £1,220, £1,200, £1,200 Joseph Dickson £1,900, £1,700, £1,700, £1,600, £1,600, £1,550, Paul Molloy £1,620, £1,500, £1,450, £1,400, £1,380, £1,350, £1,330, £1,300, £1,270, £1,240, £1,200, John Connell £1,300, £1,210, £1,100, £1,080, £1,000, R and S McGurk £1,280, £1,280, £1,120, I and A Sinclair £1,310.