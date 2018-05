Draperstown (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,450 for 690kg

An exceptional sale on Friday with bullocks selling to £1,450/690kg, heifers sold to £1,440/780kg, weanlings sold up to £1,140, suckler cows sold to£1,350 and fat cows sold to £1,443/740kg.

BULLOCKS: Raymond Kelly £1,450/690kg, £1,400/680kg, £1,280/640kg, £1,265/630kg, William Purcell £1,325/730kg, £1,215/690KG, Victor Creighton £1,245/570kg, Robert Cummings £1,235/550kg, £1,200/530kg, £1150/560KG, £1,140/510kg, £1,120/520kg, Robert Junk £1,215/570kg, £1,200/590kg, £1,150/530kg, £1,130/550kg, £1,130/560kg, John Tohill £1,135/480kg, William Purcell £1,115/600kg, £1,105/630kg, £1,100/630kg, W Thompson £1,100/600kg, Robert Cummings £1,095/490kg, £1095/530kg, £1,095/480kg, John Tohill £1,095/460kg, Robert Junk £1,095/490kg,£1,085/540kg and Brendan McQuillan £1,090/490kg.

HEIFERS: Martin Brogan £1,440/780kg, William Bell £1,320/640kg, Raymond Kelly £1,270/640kg, £1,240/650kg, £1,235/620kg,W Thompson £1,220/640kg, Laurence Canning £1,180/520kg, Dominic Murphy £1,155/590kg, £1,100/590kg, £1,050/560kg, P O’Kane £1,140/490kg, John Boyle £1,080/510kg, £1,040/460kg, £1,035/480kg, John Tohill £1,080/500kg, £1,030/440kg, Laurence Canning £1,045/520kg, James Murphy £985/420kg, L and D Mullan £970/450kg, £965/460kg, Agnes Henderson £970/470kg, William Purcell £970/540kg, £950/530kg, Samuel Clarke £965/460kg, John Boyle £960/480kg, £960/440kg, £930/440kg, £900/480kg, L and D Mullan £940/420kg and John Tohill £930/480kg, £900/440kg, £900/400kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Daniel Gormley £1,020/460kg, £1,010/390kg, P J O’Kane £1,010/470kg, E Biggar £935/460kg, £900/440kg, Joe McWilliams £930/480kg, Martin O’Kane £905/400kg, Nigel Fields £900/380kg, P Mullan £890/350kg, S Moore £890/390kg, R Cleary £890/380kg, £885/380kg, £870/400kg, Martin Doyle £890/430kg, £885/440kg, Daniel Gormley £880/370kg, £880/340kg, Martin Doyle £870/400kg, P Mullan £870/330kg, £865/340kg, J McWilliams £860/450kg, £855/460kg, £840/450kg, Daniel Gormley £860/370kg, £850/380kg, P O’Kane £835/320kg, E Biggar £835/360kg, P Mullan £830/360kg, Martin Doyle £830/390kg and R Cleary £815/340kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: Damien McEldowney £1,140, £1,090, James McVeigh £955/390kg, £945/380kg, £935/420kg, £870/440kg, W Florence £925, £845, Daniel Gormley £865/420kg, Sean O’Neill £855/430kg, Paul Downey £845/360kg, P Mullan £840/280kg, Patrick McGarvey £835/340kg, W Florance £830, Sean O’Neill £810/420kg, £810/380kg, Aidan O’Neill £805/400kg, £795/390kg, £780/350kg, Daniel Gormley £790/320kg, Patrick McGarvey £780/350kg, James Wilson £770/370kg, Andrew Clarke £765/310kg, Hugh Lagan £750/320kg, Ivan Frazer £740/350kg, £740/320kg, £730/310kg, £705/320kg and J McNally £735/310kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Seamus Bradley £1,350, H Park £1,020, T Moore £1,000, K and C Girvan £960, £940 and Mervyn Black £915.

FAT COWS: Martin Lagan £1,443/740kg, Gareth McKelvey £1,434/880kg, David and Clive McAdoo £1,365.10/730kg, B Hempton £1,341.90/710kg, Patrick McCann £1,224/680kg, Andrew Fleming £1,199.90/710kg, £1,185/790kg, Nigel Jordan £1,168.20/660kg, £1,155/700kg, Gareth McKelvey £1,145.60/640kg, John Gourley £1,137.60/720kg, A Fleming £1,131.50/730kg, £1,089/660kg, £1,085/700kg, Richard Henderson £1,120/520kg, Patricia McGurk £1,099/700kg and Nigel Jordan £1,098.50/650kg.