Draperstown (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,485 for 690kg

An excellent entry of quality cattle in Friday's sale.

Bullocks sold to £1,485 for 690kg, heifers sold to £1,350 for 630kg, weanlings sold to up to £950 and fat cows sold to £1,260 for 750kg.

BULLOCKS: Ivor Smyth £1,485/690kg, £1,360/630kg, £1,345/650kg, Eamon McNally £1,375/700kg, Agnes Kyle £1,350/620kg, Robert McCann £1,345/660kg, M O'Kane £1,340/680kg, £1,285/580kg, Eamon McNally £1,285/670kg, £1,280/620kg, Agnes Kyle £1,275/600kg, £1,265/570kg, Ivor Smith £1,260/660kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,240/530kg, James Millar £1,240/580kg, £1,230/590kg, Robert McCann £1,235/580kg, John Coary £1,225/590kg, Agnes Kyle £1210/600kg, £1,200/570kg, £1,190/520kg, £1,155/610kg, £1,150/530kg, Eamon McNally £1,200/590kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,195/540kg, M O'Kane £1,195/540kg, £1,180/620kg, Robert McCann £1,185/610kg, £1,170/550kg, £1,165/580kg, £1,160/580kg, £1,145/550kg, John Coary £1,165/560kg and James Millar £1,145/580kg, £1,130/560kg.

HEIFERS: James Millar £1,350/630kg, Seamus McCrory £1,210/650kg, M O'Kane £1,150/580kg, Dermot Mullan £1,120/620kg, £1,095/480kg, £1,090/470kg, £1,065/510kg, £945/470kg, J H and S Lyttle £1,105/560kg, James Millar £1,095/520kg, £1,005/510kg, £970/560kg, M O'Kane £1,080/550kg, Michael Conway £1,050/590kg, Seamus McCrory £1,010/500kg, £955/580kg, £900/500kg, £875/540kg, £855/470kg, £820/470kg, £805/440kg, £800/550kg, John Coary £955/480kg, Brian McGilligan £920/500kg, £850/480kg, £850/470kg and William Moore £900/500kg, £845/450kg, £830/480kg, £830/450kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: E Caldwell £950/490kg, £950/530kg, £855/480kg, £820/420kg, Michael Lagan £860/320kg, £770/420kg, £695/370kg, Ian Murphy £710/320kg, £710/360kg, Edward Ferry £700/410kg, £685/410kg, Seamus Rafferty £650/360kg, £650/370kg, £565/300kg and Eugene Kelly £670/340kg, £645/290kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: E Caldwell £905/450kg, £795/470kg, £770/370kg, £705/400kg, £665/380kg, Seamus Rafferty £550/330kg and Eugene Kelly £500/290kg.

FAT COWS: V Black £1,260/750kg, Stanley Watterson £1,252.80/870kg, Robert Cummings £1,236.70/830kg, Eoin Loughran £1,209.60/630kg, John Boyle £1,165.60/620kg, Dermot Mullan £1,157.30/710kg, Robert Cummings £1,132.80/640kg, Ivor Smyth £1,124.50/650kg, Eoin Loughran £1,072.10/710kg, £1,049.4/660kg, Robert Cummings £1,071/700kg,V Black £1,036.80/720kg, £1,035/690kg, B McCrory £1,020.60/630kg, Robert Sufferin £1,013.20/680kg, E Biggar £979.20/640kg, S Moore £976.80/660kg, £973./700kg, Robert Sufferin £971.50/670kg, B McCrory £963.90/630kg, Conor Close £955.80/590kg, S Moore £943.80/660kg, £910/650kg, Shane McDevitt £906/600kg and Miss Iso Lees £93.50/650kg.