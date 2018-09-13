Draperstown (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,500 for 700kg

Cattle prices rocketed on last Friday (September 7th) at Draperstown Mart.

An excellent trade in all sections.

Bullocks sold to £1,500 for 700kg, heifers sold to £1,220 for 540kg, weanlings sold to up to £920, fat cows sold to £1,453 for 920kg and fat bulls sold to £1,425.60 for 1,080kg.

BULLOCKS

Eamon McNally £1,500/700kg, B Quinn £1,485/650kg, £1,430/650kg, Laura Morrison and L Mountstephen £1,455/710kg, £1,400/650kg, £1,400/650kg, £1,390/630kg, £1,350/670kg, £1,350/630kg, £1,350/660kg, £1,345/640kg, John McKeever £1,440/680kg, R Cooke £1,425/720kg, £1,405/710kg, John McKeever £1,400/680kg, B Quinn £1,395/600kg, Ivan Lawrence £1,385/730kg, Eamon McNally £1,385/660kg, £1,350/620kg, Colin Bolton £1,340/600kg, Ivan Lawrence £1,340/650kg, £1,330/660kg, £1,325/620kg, Thomas Kelly £1,335/670kg, B Quinn £1,330/590kg, £1,325/590kg, £1,310/630kg, Ralph Pickering £1,314/680kg, 0/650kg and John McKeever £1,290/620kg.

HEIFERS

Simon Murphy £1,220/540kg, £1,200/560kg, £1,190/520kg, Andrew McClements £1,160/530kg, Ralph Pickering £1,150/560kg, I Smyth £1,095/540kg, David McClure £1,090/590kg, Denise Speir £1,090/480kg, I Smyth £1,080/530kg, £1,080/540kg, £1,065/510kg, £980/480kg, P McGuigan £1,070/580kg, £1,020/500kg, G Lennox £1,000/470kg, £970/490kg, Denise Speir £985/490kg, Adrian McLaughlin £975/520kg, £950/520kg, £94/530kg, £910/480kg, £910/530kg, £900/470kg, P McGuigan £960/480kg, Denise Speir £950/490kg, D Wright £940/370kg, £930/410kg, £900/420kg, Michael McGlade £930/450kg, Desond Lynch £900/420kg, Joe McWilliams £890/490kg and Ralph Pickering £885/460kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

E Caldwell £920/440kg, £920/440kg, £900/420kg, £840/400kg, £835/400kg, £810/420kg, £800/370kg, Drew Baxter £845/380kg, £780/370kg, £745/39kg and Aiden O’Neill £820/410kg.

WEANLING FEMALE

S Bradley £835/360kg, Ralph Pickering £800/340kg, Brackenhill Farms £760/380kg, £715/360kg, £700/330kg, £690/330kg, £655/390kg, £650/360kg, £630/290kg, £630/310kg, £600/330kg and S Bradley £710/330kg.

FAT COWS

David and Clive McAdoo £1,453/920kg, £1,305/870kg, Brackenhill Farms £1,276/580kg, £1098/610kg, McKinney Bros £1221.30/590kg, G Lennox £1185/790kg, D and T Irwin £1,069.50/690kg, Barry McKenna £1,064/760kg, Eric Black £1,057.50/750kg, John Lowe £1,054/620kg, Kevin Mullin £1,050/750kg, Eugene Donaghy £1,029.60/660kg, Finela McBride £1,006.40/680kg, David and Clive McAdoo £1,005/670kg, G Bell £1,002/600kg, S Moore £924.60/690kg, Laurence Canning £912.50/730kg, Eric Black £911.40/620kg, Preston Farms £902/550kg, James McGlinchey £889.20/570kg, John McKenna £886.60/620kg, Seamus McNally £884/520kg, Richard Mulholland £856.80/560kg and G Bell £845/650kg.

FAT BULLS

Brian Hackett £1,425.60/1080, Danny McMaster £1,391.60/980kg, Barry McKenna £1,235/950kg, Denver Stewart £1,191.80/1010 and Desmond Connolly £1,073/880kg.