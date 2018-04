Draperstown (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,550 for 740kg

A strong trade in all sections on Friday.

Bullocks sold to £1,550 for 740kg, heifers sold to £1,455 for 650kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,060, suckler cows sold to £1,400 and fat cows sold to £1,833.40 for 890kg.

BULLOCKS

Brian Kelly £1,550/740kg, Laura Morrison and Lynne Mountstephen £1,445/670kg, £1,415/690kg, £1,415/690kg, £145/690kg, £1,365/670kg, £1,300/640kg, R Ramsey £1,395/700kg, £1,245/590kg, Brian Kelly £1,395/640kg, C Moore £1,390/620kg, £1,370/600kg, £1,370/610kg,Robert Ferguson £1,360/650kg, £1,330/640kg, Ralph Pickering £1,310/610kg, James Boyd £1,220/540kg, C Spence £1,215/610kg, Owen McDevitt £1,210/530kg, £1,195/550kg, £1,165/560kg, S Mullan £1,195/500kg, £1,195/480kg, £1,190/490kg, £1,180/530kg, £1,150/550kg, James Hamill £1,190/600kg, Sean Kelly £1,160/570kg, Brian Kelly £1,160/560kg, R Ramsey £1,150/580kg, £1,145/560kg and James Boyd £1,145/520kg.

HEIFERS

R Ramsey £1,455/650kg, Michael McGlade £1,300/610kg, Hugh Gribben £1,295/580kg, Robert Ferguson £1,230/530kg, Peter McCloskey £1,220/540kg, Michael McGlade £1,200/620kg, Owen McDevitt £1,150/530kg, Ralph Pickering £1,150/510kg, £1,075/480kg, Hugh Gribbon 470kg, £1,075/490kg, Robert Ferguson £1,060/520kg, Michael McGlade £1,060/540kg, Henry McBride £1,045/480kg, Nigel Fields £1,035/490kg, Martin Gormley £1,015/480kg, J Kearney £1,005/420kg, £990/460kg and Peter McCloskey £1,000/480kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

John McLaughlin £1,045/460kg, Seamus Loughran £1,040/430kg, £970/470kg, £950/400kg, £940/420kg, £940/410kg, £935/350kg, £930/360kg, £905/350kg, £890/390kg, James Miller £990/440kg, £910/480kg, Michael Loughran £950/380kg, Gerard Crosson £920/390kg, £905/390kg, Philip McKnight £915/450kg, £905/430kg, Michael Loughran £905/420kg, Sean Lavery £890/290kg, Pat McKenna £890/360kg, £850/310kg, £825/340kg, Michael O’Neill £880/420kg, Seamus Loughran £875/340kg, Pat McKenna £860/320kg, Michael O’Neill £860/360kg, Adrian Lewis £855/400kg, James Miller £855/440kg, £850/420kg, £845/410kg, John Logue £830/380kg, Danny McMaster £830/350kg, Gerard Crosson £820/370kg and L Fullerton £820/320kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Seamus Loughran £1,090/460kg, £930/410kg, £915/420kg, £890/360kg, Ian McAleese £935/380kg, Gerard Crosson £890/370kg, £800/360kg,£770/320kg, £750/330kg, £750/330kg, £710/320kg, Patrick McKenna £880/320kg, John J Kelly £865/420kg, £780/340kg, L Fullerton £700/370kg, Michael Daly £730/320kg, £700/360kg, John Logue £700/370kg, Edward Logue £695/340kg, S Murray £690/330kg, Gerard Crosson £680/370kg, £650/350kg, £680/370kg, S Murray £690/330kg, Ian McAleese £680/330kg, John Logue £650/330KG, Ian McAleese £635/270kg, Pat McKenna £635/300kg, J Duffy £630/340kg, £615/310kg, S Murray £630/340kg and J Logue £600/280kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Richard Savage £1,400, £1,340, Peter Quinn £1,300 and M Quinn £1,290.

FAT COWS

G Crawford £1,833.40/890kg, P Mulgrew £1,404/780kg,Ian Townley £1,373.60/1010kg, Kenneth McKinstry £1,366.20/690kg, Paul McGovern £1,264.50/630kg, Robert Davis £1,252.50/750kg, John Lowe £1,228.50/630kg, William Mulholland £1,228.40/740kg, Robert Robinson £1,209/650kg, Kenneth McKinstry £1,207/710kg, £1190/680kg, £1,145.40/690kg, Paul McGovern £1,201.20/660kg, £1,152.30/690kg, Dermot McKenna £1,145.50/790kg, Frank McVey £1,135.60/680kg, P Mulgrew £1,081.20/680kg, S Moore £1,075.80/660kg, £1045.20/670kg, £1,011.20/640kg, Kennedy Watters £1,049.60/640kg, Bracken Hill Farms £1,032.40/580kg, Martin Gormley £974.40/580kg, E McNabb £973.40/620kg, Robert McAllister £963.60/660kg, Kevin Mullin £954.80/620kg, Robert McAllister £933.30/610kg, Frank McVey £928.20/510kg, Joseph McHugh £924/600kg, C McNabb £914.50/590kg, Robert Wilson £885/750kg, D Kelly £871/650kg and Mark Cowan £864/480kg.