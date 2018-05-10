Draperstown (Richard Beattie): Bullocks sell to £1,580 for 770kg

There were more top prices last Friday (May 4th).

Bullocks sold to £1,580 for 770kg, heifers sold to £1,375 for 700kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,060, suckler cows sold to £1,595 and fat cows sold to £1,455.30/770kg.

BULLOCKS: Felix McElhone £1,580/770kg, £1,500/760kg, £1,485/690kg, £1,395/700kg, £1,345/660kg, William McGurk £1,425/690kg, Laura Morrison and Lynn Mounstephen £1,415/710kg, £1,395/710kg, £1,325/640kg, £1,215/660kg, £1,200/620kg, James McDevitt £1,360/660kg, £1,350/600kg, £1,275/620kg, Ronald Davidson £1,320/680kg, Orval Wilson £1,260/510kg, Ralph Pickering £1,240/570kg, Hugh Nugent £1,240/600kg, Neil Hutchinson £1,240/590kg, Michael McCrory £1,235/590kg, £1,230/550kg, Ronald Davidson £1,210/530kg, £1,210/590kg, Eugene McCann £1,205/590kg, Phelim Dianond £1,200/590kg, £1,185/570kg, Orval Wilson £1,185/460kg, Hugh Nugent £1,170/500kg, £1,140/530kg, £1,120/530kg, £1,120/490kg, £1,105/530kg, William Moore £1,130/580kg and Eugene McCann £1,125/520kg.

HEIFERS: Kevin McAleer £1,375/700kg, £1,305/640kg, Palph Pickering £1,340/570kg, W Thompson £1,235/610kg, £1,140/610kg, Nigel McLaughlin £1,185/550kg, £1,130/550kg, £1,125/580kg, £1090/530kg, £1,055/510kg, £1,045/500kg, £1,000/470kg, £1,000/460kg, £960/470kg, £940/470kg,Bert McLean £1,150/540kg, £1,140/540kg, £1,125/560kg, £1120/530kg, £1,110/550kg, £1,100/550kg, £1,085/520kg, W Thompson £1,030/580kg, S Moore £1,000/490kg, William Moore £940/460kg, W Thompson £930/500kg, £930/550kg, Nigel McLaughlin £930/450kg, R Tomkins £905/440kg and Allister Sampson £900/470kg.

WEANLINGS MALE: Orval Wilson £1,060/410kg,John Kealey £1,060/550kg, £1,050/500kg, Andrew Johnston £1,045/480kg, £1,025/480kg, £1,010/450kg, £1,005/470kg, Orval Wilson £1,015/450kg, £900/450kg, James Diamond £980/490kg, John Kealey £900/440kg, David Henpton £900/330kg, Samuel McLean £900/340kg, Sean Murray £875/400kg, Andrew Johnston £865/410kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £865/330kg, James Diamond £855/390kg, B Hempton £850/340kg, Seamis McWilliams £825/340kg, £810/350kg, Charles Wardnock £915/310kg, P Lynch £800/390kg and P and S McNally £775/260kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE: Gerry O’Hagan £885/390kg, £830/360kg, Francis McKee £880/390kg, £820/400kg, £820/320kg, £805/340kg, Seamus McWilliam £830/340kg, Eric Connor £800/330kg, Gerry O’Hagan £790/350kg, £765/430kg, Declan Carolan £790/360kg, Orval Wilson £780/360kg, £755/360kg, B and G O’Neill £775/310kg, James Diamond £770/380kg, John Kealey £760/380kg, G Bradley £760/260kg, J Tanney £755/330kg, £750/390kg, £740/410kg, Francis McKee £745/295kg, £745/295kg, Gerry O’Hagan £745/370kg, £740/390kg, G Bradley £730/250kg, B and G O’Neill £720/340kg, £20/290kg, E Connor £720/330kg, C McNabb £720/380kg,£700/370kg Francis McKee £715/360kg, Shane Burke £710/270kg and B Hempton £705/300kg.

SUCKLER COWS: Mervyn Murphy £1,595, £1,430, Edward Bradley £1,570, Edward McLaughlin £1,295, £1,240, £1,010, K Mcoscar £1,120 and B and G O’Neill £1,060.

FAT COWS: John Kealey £1,455.30/770kg, Sean Grant £1,414.80/1,080, G Deeny £1,405.80/990kg, Sean McKenna £1,393.70/770kg, Norman McAdoo £1,369/740kg, William McGurk £1,267.20/660kg, Peter McGarrity £1,264/800kg, Sean McKenna £1,214.40/690kg, Damien Walls £1,065.30/670kg, £1008/630kg, £998.30/670kg, Terry Eastwood £1,007.50/650kg, I Derby £982.50/750kg, Desmond Lennox £966/690kg, Norman McAdoo £957.70/610kg, Maureen Armstrong £944.70/670kg, Cecil Bates £943.40/530kg, £916.90/530kg, Robert McAllister £929.50/550kg, £875.80/580kg, Edward McLaughlin £908.60/590kg, Mark Rosborough £873.20/90kg, Shane Burke £871/650kg, Kenneth Brown £868/560kg and Terry Eastwood £86730/490kg.