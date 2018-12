Draperstown (Richard Beattie): Fat cows sell to £1,352 for 800kg

Prices remain strong this week with bullocks selling to £1,300/600kg, heifers £1,250/610kg, weanlings up to £940 and fat cows £1,352/800kg.

BULLOCKS

S Moore £1,300/600kg, £1,185/560kg, £1,185/590kg, £1,145/510kg, £1,125/520kg, £1,105/490kg, Seamus McDonnell £1,235/670kg, £1,115/660kg, £1,060/650kg, S Moore £1,090/490kg, £1,090/480kg, £1,090/470kg, £1,085/480kg, £1,075/500kg, £1,050/500kg, £1,025/530kg, £1,000/490kg, Austin Glasgow £1,075/550kg, David Hawthorn £1,070/560kg, £1,025/510kg, £1,005/520kg, £1,000/520kg, £995/520kg, £965/530kg, £900/490kg, £900/530kg, £880/470kg, W Stewart £1,045/550kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £970/510kg, £895/530kg, Hugh McGuigan £950/540kg, Moore Brothers £940/460kg, George Chambers £925/470kg, W Stewart £865/440kg, £860/400kg, Hugh McGuigan £850/480kg, £840/460kg, £820/410kg, £820/450kg, Charles Warnock £845/420kg, George Chambers £835/420kg, £800/420kg, £800/410kg, £755/390kg and Mervyn Wilkinson £810/480kg.

HEIFERS

S Daly £1,250/610kg, £1,180/580kg, £1,090/480kg, Hugh Bradley £1,150/610kg, £1,145/580kg, £1,115/580kg, £1,100/660kg, £1,100/570kg, £1,100/610kg, £1,100/580kg, £1,095/580kg, £1,090/550kg, £1,090/590kg, C Spence £1,135/580kg, £1,100/610kg, £960/520kg, J G Donaghy £1,010/480kg, Mervyn Wilkinson £905/530kg, Hugh McGuigan £875/520kg, £800/kg, Deerpark Collection £865/470kg, £860/430kg, £795/430kg,C Spence £860/490kg, J G Donaghy £845/430kg, £800/400kg and £780/380kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Moore Brothers £940/460kg, F Kelly £855/320kg, £855/360kg, £835/300kg, Mark and P Rosborough £855/360KG, Moore Brothers £795/420kg, £725/310kg, P Carton £730/370kg, Robin Young £705/300kg, £650/240kg, Ray Artt £700/260kg, Reamonn Gourley £640/240kg and Robin Young £590/260kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

F Kelly £910/330kg, Mark and P Rosborough £820/470kg, £795/400kg, Robin Young £790/370kg, F Kelly £740/310kg, Ray Artt £705/250kg, Alex McBride £650/300kg, £645/450kg, Gregory Park £630/290kg, Reamonn Gourley £620/340kg, £610/340kg, C Clarke £600/300kg, £600/280kg and C McLaughlin £565/250kg.

FAT COWS

Seamus Bradley £1,352/800kg, £1,062.60/770kg, Hugh Lennox £1,034.90/790kg, £1,012.50/810kg, Hugh McGuigan £928/800kg, £828.80/740kg, Kenneth Mitchell £960/760kg, £850/630kg, Ronan Ward £864/480kg, David Campton £75/580kg, Hugh McGuigan £759/660kg, C McLaughlin £721.50/650kg and Oliver Hawe £717.60/520kg.