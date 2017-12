Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,355 for 690kg

An outstanding entry last Friday (December 15th) at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart with a flying trade.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Gary Arthur £1,355/690kg, £1,325/690kg, Danny Duffin £1,325/600kg, £1,300/700kg, Gary Arthur £1,295/650kg, M O’Kane £1,290/610kg,£1,250/610kg, £1,200/590kg, I and A Sinclair £1,265/590kg, £1,260/590kg, Olive Henderson £1,260/630kg, £1,220/590kg, £1,150/630kg, Danny Duffin £1,250/600kg, £1,175/620kg, £1,170/600kg, £1,115/620kg, £1,080/570kg, Gary Arthur £1,215/660kg, Alan Guy £1,105/540kg, £1,095/510kg, £1,025/480kg, £990/550kg, £935/470kg, £920/450kg, Kenneth Brown £1,085/560kg, I and A Sinclair £1,040/490kg, Kenneth and Garry Pinkerton £1,010/490kg, Martin Glass £980/490kg, £910/460kg, £820/460kg and Adam Knox £885/470kg, £825/480kg.

HEIFERS

Martin Brogan £1,370/580kg, £1,325/610kg, £1,270/620kg, £1,235/530kg, £1,220/610kg, £1,165/520kg, £1,145/500kg, Paul McAuley £1,280/680kg, John Cavanagh £1,240/600kg, M O’Kane £1,230/600kg, Charles Campbell £1,150/570kg, £1,120/570kg, £1,120/550kg, £1,030/570kg, I and A Sinclair £1,145/540kg, £1,095/560kg, Michael Loughran £1,050/530kg, £1,010/530kg, K and G Pinkerton £1,050/470kg, Danny Duffin £1,045/530kg, C Kelly £1,030/490kg, Martin Brogan £1,010/530kg, Charles Campbell £1,010/510kg, Brian Lagan £1,005/550kg and D Duffin £1,000/520kg.

FAT COWS

Martin Brogan £1,425/810kg, Eoin Loughran £1,386/840kg, Ronald Cahoon £1,270.90/710kg, Brian O’Kane £1,232.40/780kg, Arthur McGuigan £1,183/700kg, Austin O’Kane £1,175.30/730kg, Seanmus Quigg £1,116.30/610kg, £1,029/700kg, Andrew McBide £1,020/680kg, Jerome McGoldrick £1,000.50/690kg, Brendan McHenry £978.20/730kg, Austin O’Kane £973/700kg, £972/720kg, U Pollock £968.50/650kg, Martin Brogan £966/690kg, M O’Kane £897.60/660kg, Seamus Quigg £885.50/550kg and Andrew McBride £882/600kg.