Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,370 for 620kg

A strong trade on Friday (November 2nd) in all sections.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

M Coyle £1,370/620kg, £1,340/600kg, £1,305/635kg, £1,240/570kg, £1,210/515kg, £1,185/560kg, £1,155/615kg, P Mulgrew £1,350/685kg, £1,255/570kg, £1,220/545kg, Ronald Rea £1,240/610kg, Sean and Dermot McReynolds £1,230/570kg, Barry Devlin £1,205/545kg, £1,195/kg, Barry Devlin £1,185/540kg, £1,160/545kg, P Mulgrew £1,160/580kg, James Feeney £1,155/550kg, £1,150/525kg, £1,145/515kg, Henry Kearney £1,145/580kg, Sean and Dermot McReynolds £1,130/540kg, Ronald Rea £1,130/595kg, M Coyle £1,120/530kg, £1,110/480kg, Barry Devlin £1,120/570kg, Brian Boyle £1,095/510kg, James Feeney £1,085/525kg, Sean and Dermot McReynolds £1,085/500kg, Hugh Quinn £1,080/540kg, Lewis Quinn £1,080/495kg, Henry Kearney £1,070/585kg, £1,035/530kg and Gary Speers £1,040/560kg.

HEIFERS

M Coyle £1,210/620kg, Brian Boyle £1,150/560kg, £1,140/565kg, Sean and Dermot McReynolds £1,140/560kg, £1,055/480kg, Ronald Rea £1,120/560kg, Brian Boyle £1,110/510kg, £1,040/555kg, £1,035/485kg, £1,000/465kg, £1,080/540kg, Caroline Ballantine £1,045/500kg, John Foster £1,040/555kg, M Coyle £1,030/560kg, Caroline Ballantine £1,010/505kg, Mark Rea £1000/500kg, John Foster £970/515kg, £955/475kg, Bernard Devlin £950/420kg, Robert Park £950/555kg, Thomas and Irene Bell £945/465kg, Robert Park £915/505kg, Sean and Dermot McReynolds £900/440kg, John Foster £900/505kg, Caroline Ballantine £900/490kg, Paul Downey £900/430kg, Sean and Dermot McReynolds £890/490kg, Hugh Quinn £880/480kg and Paul Downey £840/390kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

James Boyd £1,200/640kg, £1,175/575kg, £1,135/570kg, £1,130/595kg, £1,115/555kg, £1,085/520kg, £1,035/530kg, £1,030/525kg, Thomas and Irene Bell £790/450kg, Stephen McAuley £745/335kg, Edward Logue £705/340kg, Joseph Duggan £605/305kg and Michael Hegarty £600/225kg, £590/215kg, £545/285kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Richard Henderson £750/350kg, Robert Bryson £700/430kg, £600/390kg, Stephen McAuley £635/310kg, Thomas Bell £605/375kg, Michael Hegarty £580/235kg and Patrick Loughran £560/360kg.

FAT COWS

Michael McCullagh £1,470.70/770kg, Martin McErlean £1,238.40/860kg, £1,200.80/760kg, Peter and Tom Rodgers £1,200/750kg, P Mulgrew £1,170/650kg, Michael McCullagh £1,132.40/760kg, £1,117.80/810kg, Peter McGarrity £1,120/800kg, £986/580kg, Martin McErlean £1,099/700kg, £966/700kg, B O'Kane £1,066/650kg, P Mulgrew £962/740kg, G and P Campbell £952/700kg, Neil McErlean £934.80/760kg and Liam Young £920.40/590kg, £912.90/510kg.