Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,380 for 610kg

There was a flying trade for cattle last Friday (March 8).

Bullocks sold to £1,380/610kg, heifers sold to £1,340/620kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,140 and fat cows sold to £1,326/780kg.

BULLOCKS

Dominic Mullan £1,380/610kg, £1,360/600kg, £1,290/580kg, Harold Sinclair £1,385/710kg, £1,375/690kg, £1,280/700kg, W Hunter £1,340/700kg, £1,270/700kg, Hugh Nugent £1,255/660kg, Dominic Nugent £1,235/600kg, £1,190/550kg, £1,170/580kg, £1,150/560kg, £1,145/560kg, Mark Armstrong £1,205/650kg, William Johnston £1,190/680kg, Don McGurk £1,190/580kg, Hugh Nugent £1,175/590kg, Raymond Kelly £1,135/560kg, £1,130/570kg, Mark Armstrong £1,125/640kg, Patrick Owens £1,125/550kg, Harold Sinclair £1,120/600kg, Hugh Nugent £1,120/560kg, James Hamill £1,100/570kg, Gary Foster £1,095/500kg, Doninic Nugent £1,085/610kg, Don McGurk £1,085/530kg, Hugh Nugent £1,080/540kg, Raymond Kelly £1,075/540kg, Patrick Owens £1,075/530kg, Dominic Nugent £1,060/510kg, Mark Armstrong £1,050/570kg, £1,045/560kg, James Hamill £1,045/540kg, £1,040/520kg, Patrick Owens £1,045/470kg, Don McGurk £1,040/520kg, Joseph Doris £1,020/540kg and Gary Foster £1,015/440kg.

HEIFERS

B Quinn £1,340/620kg, £1,190/580kg, £1,070/530kg, £1,050/500kg, £1,010/550kg, £990/490kg, Harold Sinclair £1,135/630kg, Raymond Kelly £1,100/590kg, James O’Hagan £1,045/470kg, £1,005/560kg, £1,000/540kg, £990/470kg, £970/520kg, Peter Quinn £1,025/560kg, Joseph Doris £980/520kg, Mark Armstrong £980/530kg, Philip McGoldrick £955/540kg, Caroline Ballantine £955/510kg, £950/480kg, £945/520kg, P McCullagh £950/500kg, Joseph Doris £945/470kg, Wilbert McLenaghan £940/480kg, £930/500kg, £925/470kg, £910/480kg, £900/460kg, £900/480kg, Robert Sufferin £925/540kg, Joan Hutchinson £915/460kg and Jason O’Hagan £910/490kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Ann-Marie Ward £1,140/600kg, James Murphy £985/510kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £960/490kg, A Ward £950/440kg, James Murphy £950/460kg, £915/520kg, James and Michael Bradley £950/430kg, Seamus McWilliams £900/450kg, Peter and Stepen McNally £900/450kg, Seamus McWilliams £895/440kg, Danny McMaster £885/450kg, Martin King £875/310kg, £875/400kg, A Ward £875/430kg, James Murphy £870/490kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £870/430kg, £840/450kg, £830/420kg, £805/390kg, L Black £865/400kg, Wesley Tomb £845/460kg, Martin King £845/380kg, Seamus McWilliams £840/400kg, Danny McMaster £835/420kg, James Miller £800/390kg, J Bradley £800/390kg, Martin King £800/360kg, D McMaster £800/390kg, £800/420kg and A Ward £800/390kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Hugh O’Hagan £920/420kg, £890/380kg, £890/390kg, £875/410kg, £860/420kg, £850/340kg, £835/370kg, £810/380kg, £810/390kg, £770/370kg, Martin King £850/350kg, £765/430kg, Andrew Fleming £800/410kg, James Miller £760/360kg, Robert Scullion £755/330kg, £740/350kg, £720/330kg, High O’Connor £750/370kg, Andrew Fleming £750/370kg, £700/360kg, Robert Scullion £745/410kg, £745/350kg, Eugene Kelly £740/400kg, £700/350kg, C and J McGarvey £710/340kg, Martin King £700/320kg and C Moore £680/260kg.

FAT COWS

P Biggar £1,326/780kg, B Quinn £1,246.40/760kg, Michael O’Neill £1,173/850kg, Hugh Nugent £1,170.40/770kg, Robert Miller £1,162/700kg, Joseph Doris £1,140.30/630kg, John Kennedy £1,134/700kg, £1,022.40/710kg, G Clarke £1,079.70/590kg, Robert Miller £1,072/670kg, W Galway £1,018.40/670kg, £990/660kg, S Moore £991.60/740kg, B Quinn £979.20/640kg, Michael O’Neill £975/750kg, £973.40/620kg, P Biggar £961/620kg, Robert Overend £959/700kg, John Kennedy £948/790kg, W Galway £945/630kg, £938/670kg, M O’Kane £919.80/630kg, Hugh Nugent £917.40/660kg and B Quinn £911.20/670kg.