Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,400

An exceptional sale on Friday in all sections.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Elizabeth Kennedy £1,400/640kg, £1,350/620kg, Brian Harkness £1,300/680kg, John McKenna £1,300/620kg, £1,295/590kg, £1,265/600kg, £1,250/730kg, Gary Arthur £1,270/720kg, Brian Harkness £1,265/770kg, Robert Junk £1,215/660kg, J Kelly £1,200/590kg, £1,195/620kg, Elizabeth Kennedy £1,195/620kg, Seamus McAtamney £1,190/490kg, Robert Junk £1,185/610kg, J Lawrence £1,185/540kg, S Kelly £1,180/600kg, John Logue £1,180/570kg, £1,155/580kg, William Davis £1,170/570kg, Robert Junk £1,165/610kg, Gary Arthur £1,155/630kg, Patrick O’Boyle £1,150/580kg, Robert Junk £1,130/580kg, £1,120/610kg, £1,060/620kg, Sean Treanor £1,115/620kg, £1,095/530kg, £1,035/530kg and William Davis £1,020/540kg.

HEIFERS

Hugh Bradley £1,290/620kg, £1,245/680kg, £1,245/600kg, £1,235/590kg, £1,230/600kg, £1,225/590kg, £1,190/610kg, £1,190/630kg, Tom McKenna £1,240/530kg, H Speers £1,180/610kg, £1,180/570kg, £11,80/580kg, Tom McKenna £1,160/580kg, £1,150/570kg, £1,140/570kg, Hugh Bradley £1,155/590kg, £1,140/630kg, £1,110/610kg, £1,100/560kg, £1,095/580kg, £1,090/550kg, Elizabeth Kennedy £1,145/640kg, H Speers £1,140/560kg, £1,120/560kg, £1,090/520kg, £1,090/540kg, £1,080/540kg and Samuel Clarke £1,120/590kg

WEANLINGS

M McLaughlin £990/490kg, £960/480kg, £905/440kg, £865/400kg, James Wilson £860/350kg, £855/390kg, £800/350kg, £800/320kg, £800/340kg, £790/350kg and M McLaughlin £800/360kg.

FAT COWS

James Percy £1,310/900kg, £1,250/810kg, £1,245/870kg, £1,200/800kg, £1,135/940kg, £1,120/740kg, Raymond McElhatton £1,253/700kg, £1,001/700kg, Lee McElhinney £1,026/570kg, Mark and Brian McGuigan £988/650kg, R J and S R Mawhinney £950.40/720kg, £927.50/530kg, Peter Quinn £901.70/710kg, Colm Mackle £821.50/530kg, Lee McElhinney £817.80/470kg, Stephen McGurk £816/680kg, Daniel McElroy £783.90/670kg, Kevin Connolly £775.20/680kg, C Convery £766.50/730kg, £710.40/480kg and Colm Mackle £682/550kg.