Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,407/730kg

Cattle prices were on the rise on Friday, March 22.

An excellent entry of stock entered.

Bullocks sold to £1,407/730kg, heifers sold to £1,185/640kg, weanlings up to £1,000 and fat cows sold to £1,247.40/800kg.

BULLOCKS

Lara Morrison and Lynne Mountstephen £1,405/730kg, £1,365/690kg, £1,360/670kg, £1,310/720kg, £1,300/680kg, £1,280/670kg, £1,200/660kg, £1,200/£1,195/650kg, £1,195/640kg, £1,185/660kg, Francis Connon £1,275/660kg, £1,270/650kg, £1,270/630kg, £1,255/660kg, £1,240/600kg, £1,200/620kg, £1,180/590kg, £1,160/610kg, Harold Sinclair £1,255/610kg, Kevin Moran £1,240/660kg, £1,195/610kg, £1,155/590kg, Dominic Nugent £1,200/590kg, Trevor Paul £1,165/670kg, £1,160/580kg, £1,130/610kg, £1,120/580kg, £1,115/550kg, Austin Glasgow £1,145/560kg, Laura Morrison £1,140/550kg, £1,115/550kg, Francis Connon £1,100/540kg, £1,095/610kg, £1,080/580kg, Trevor Paul £1,100/570kg, Kevin Moran £1,100/640kg and Don McGurk £1,080/510kg.

HEIFERS

Harold Sinclair £1,185/640kg, £1,165/620kg, £1,080/570kg, £1,075/600kg, Francis Connon £1,130/570kg, Adrian McLaughlin £1,130/570kg, Paul Molloy £1,120/630kg, Kevin Moran £1,055/570kg, £1,020/560kg, Michael McGlade £1,010/480kg, £1,000/50kg, Francis Connon £1,000/540kg, Michael McGlade £990/510kg, Adrian McLaughlin £990/550kg, £970/560kg, £950/490kg, £950/520kg, £940/510kg, Kevin Moran £975/560kg, Henry McBride £970/500kg, Michael McGlade £945/480kg, £940/520kg, £930/470kg, Barry McCullagh £935/540kg, Adrian McLaughlin £910/480kg, £900/540kg, £900/550kg and Hugh Quinn £880/470kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Gilbert Crawford £1,000/530kg, Francis Connon £960/440kg, £905/320kg, £890/420kg, £855/380kg, £850/350kg, £830/350kg, £810/380kg, £800/400kg, £800/380kg, £800/340kg, £795/360kg, £790/310kg, £790/350kg, £790/380kg, £785/350kg, £785/360kg, £775/350kg, £770/380kg, £750/320kg, £740/340kg, £740/340kg, Joe Canavan £870/450kg,£855/380kg, Eamon McNabb £860/370kg, Paul Young £840/330kg, Daniel Convery £805/400kg, Joe Canavan £800/420kg, £795/430kg, James Porter £760/370kg, Daniel Convery £730/360kg and Kathleen McCloskey £730/330kg, £700/340kg.

WEANLING FEMALE

Gilbert Crawford £915/450kg, Charles McNabb £840/400kg, James Porter £800/430kg, Paul Young £800/310kg, Charles McNabb £795/420kg, £770/410kg, Robert Scullion £780/330kg, Kathleen McCloskey £765/350kg, E McNabb £760/380kg, Charlie McNabb £750/370kg, £705/340kg, Robert Scullion £700/300kg, £700/330kg, £680/290kg, C McNabb £665/350kg, G Bradley £630/290kg, £600/320kg and P Conlon £620/260kg.

FAT COWS

John McCormack £1,247.40/810kg, £1,155/50kg, Charles Loughran £1,219.10/730kg, £1,219.10/730kg, £1,153.40/730kg, Ian McAleese £1,162.80/760kg, James Duffy £1,088/680kg, Eric Connor £1,073.10/730kg, Raymond Mallaghan £1,072.80/720kg, Harold Sinclair £1,032/800kg, £1,012.50/750kg, Francis Connon £994/710kg, Philip McKnight £978.20/730kg, £942.50/650kg, Gordan Chivers £934.40/730kg, S Moore £924.80/620kg and Francis Connon £923/650kg.