Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,460

More top prices on Friday, June 1st.

Bullocks sold to £1,460 for 720kg, heifers sold to £1,320 for 660kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,115, suckler cows sold to £1,370 and fat cows sold to £1,652.40 for 810kg.

BULLOCKS

R Cooke £1,460/720kg, £1,420/680kg, Martin Duggan £1,400/720kg, David McMurray £1,335/680kg, Terence Duffin £1,260/640kg, £1,230/580kg,£1,180/630kg, R Cooke £1,250/650kg, K and G Pinkerton £1,200/550kg,£1,070/510kg, £970/460kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,170/560kg, David McMurray £1,155/650kg, John McSparron £1,105/520kg, £970/450kg, Colin Adams £965/480kg, £960/490kg, Terence Duffin £960/550kg, K and G Pinkerton £945/440kg, £800/420kg, Kevin Trainor £935/390kg, Denise Speir £900/430kg and Kenneth Johnston £900/500kg.

HEIFERS

R Henderson £1,320/660kg, W Thompson £1,235/590kg, £1,175/570kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,160/490kg, David McMurray £1,130/590kg, Gerard Mooney £1,130/590kg, W Thompson £1,120/570kg, Terence Duffin £1,075/560kg, Kenneth Johnston £1,075/530kg, Gerard Mooney £1030/530kg, £990/490kg, Colin Adams £955/500kg, £950/460kg, £950/460kg, £900/490kg, W Thompson £970/520kg, Kenneth and Garry Pinkerton £925/480kg, £900/440kg, £890/440kg, Gerard Mooney £885/460kg, £850/420kg, Kevin Trainor £875/410kg, L Young £860/480kg, Steven Simpson £830/370kg, John McSparron £805/410kg and Alphon Haughey £800/390kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Robert Scullion £990/380kg, £950/370kg, £930/350kg, Patrick O’Boyle £985/390kg, £905/350kg, £900/340kg, £890/370kg, £890/400kg, £840/330kg, £800/340kg, £800/330kg, Robert Scullion £875/320kg, £860/320kg, Patrick Donnelly £790/230kg, L Murphy £730/280kg, £630/250kg and McKinney Brothers £645/300kg.

WEANLING FEMALE

Peter and Stephen McNally £1,115/320kg, Patrick O’Boyle £940/410kg, £900/430kg, £850/450kg, £850/350kg, £780/420kg, £770/380kg, £700/420kg, £680/320kg, Patrick Donnelly £760/330kg, Hugh O’Hagan £740/310kg, L Murphy £670/330kg, Robert Scullion £640/280kg, Patrick Donnelly £635/260kg and Patrick Donnelly £625/280kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Susan and Graham Cooke £1,370, £1,250, £1,250, £1,000, Seamus Conway £1,240, £1,140, Hugh O’Hagan £1,200, Joseph O’Connor £1,160, Frank McKenna £1,110, £1,100 and May Faulkner £1,030.

FAT COWS

Michael McGlade £1,652.40/810kg, Eamon McCloskey £1,516.80/790kg, John Connell £1,514.70/990kg, Cormac Clarke £1,554/710kg, £1,554/840kg, David Hutchinson £1,487.80/860kg, £1,420.40/670kg, Tony Kelly £1,274/650kg, Glenn Cuddy £1,258.20/540kg, £1,248.50/550g, Niall Donaghey £1,240/620kg, Glenn Cuddy £1,233/620kg, £1,176/560kg, £1,215.50/550kg, John Boyle £1,186.80/690kg, Alphon Haughey £1,178.60/710kg, Roy Shiels £1,171.80/620kg, S Moore £1,166.10/690kg, David McMurray £1,162.80/570kg, Thomas Nelson £1,159.20/690kg, J and E Ryan £1,159/610kg, £1,118/650kg, John Mullan £1,155/660kg, Cormac McEldowney £1,115.20/680kg, Peter and Stephen McNally £1,079/650kg and Keith McMullin £1,062/590kg.