Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,465

Cattle prices rocketed last Friday.

Bullocks sell to 265ppk, heifers 264ppk and fat cows £216ppk.

Richard Rocks £1,465/670kg, £1,400/660kg, £1,335/600kg, Stanley Watterson £1,415/650kg, £1,400/670kg, Ronald Davidson £1,400/670kg, £1,400/680kg, £1,310/690kg, £1,300/630kg, £1,300/640kg, £1,300/590kg, £1,300/630kg, £1,280/620kg, £1,280/640kg, Gary Arthur £1,380/730kg, £1,305/660kg, Pand D McCrory £1,370/630kg, RIchard Rocks £1,300/600kg, Alan Guy £1,270/580kg, Alan Hutchinson £1,265/580kg, Stanley Watterson £1,255/640kg, P and D McCrory £1,250/530kg, £1,250/620kg, Richard Rocks £1,250/620kg, S Dickson £1,250/610kg, P and M O’Neill £1,240/570kg, Ronald Davidson £1,240/570kg, Cecil Bell £1,235/560kg, Oliver O’Kane £1,235/590kg, Stanley Watterson £1,225/610kg, Gary Arthur £1,215/680kg, Alan and W Hutchinson £1,200/540kg, £1,190/530kg, Richard Rocs £1,200/550kg and Alan Guy £1,190/530kg.

HEIFERS

Cecil Bell £1,3758/590kg, £1,350/590kg, £1,345/600kg, £1,315/620kg, £1,245/540kg, £1,240/530kg, £1,210/600kg, B Quinn £1,310/600kg, Martin Brogan £1,305/600kg, £1,280/610kg, P and D McCrory £1,230/590kg, B Quinn £1,210/560kg, £1,210/550kg, £1,200/570kg, £1,200/540kg, Martin Brogan £1,,200/610kg, £1190/590kg, Cecil Bell £1,200/570kg, £1,185/560kg, £1,175/520kg, £1,165/520kg, £1,160/520kg, £1,160/530kg, £1,145/480kg, £1,140/540kg, £1,140/520kg, B Quinn £1,180/550kg, £1,120/540kg, Stanley Watterson £1,160/540kg, Martin Brogan £1,160/590kg and Cecil Bell £1,125/540kg.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Michael Tracey £820/390kg, E and D McKimmon £800/360kg, £795/340kg, £690/340kg, £685/330kg, £670/320kg, £660/320kg, £660/320kg, £660/320kg, £650/300kg, £650/330kg, £645/310kg, £615/300kg, £600/270kg, £570/290kg, £565/290kg, £550/250kg, Michael Tracey £670/360kg and Michael Fox £620/340kg.

SUCKLER COWS

George Caskie £1,390, £1,260, £1,205, Robert Hamilton £1,170, £1,170 and G Caskie £1,150, £1,150, £940.

FAT COWS

B Luons £1,683.30/930kg, Ivan Bruce £1,498.50/1,110kg, Mark McLaughlin £1,484.70/1,010kg, James McVeigh £1,295/700kg, Stephen McGurk £1,238.20/820kg, John Kennedy £1,217.20/680kg, Bernard and Colette McKeever £1,141.80/660kg, Ivan Bruce £1,102.50/630kg, Damien Walls £1,098/600kg, Eoin Loughran £1,086/600kg, Cecil Bell £1,080/500kg, James O’Connor £1,080/720kg, James McVeigh £1,072/670kg, £998.40/640kg, Patrick Devlin £1,007.40/690kg, Tony Walls £994/700kg, Ivan Bruce £968.60/580kg, Michael Bradley £966/600kg, McKinney Brothers £954.80/620kg, Barrick Farms £927.50/530kg, Hugh Lagan £897.80/670kg, James McVeigh £868/620kg and D Howard £863.60/680kg.