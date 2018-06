Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,475 for 690kg

An outstanding trade on Friday (June 15th) as bullocks sold to £1,475/690kg, heifers sold to £1,275/560kg, weanlings sold up to £830/360kg, suckler cows sold to £1,330 and fat cows sold to £1,584.20/890kg.

BULLOCKS

J Morrison £1,475/690kg, £1,425/660kg, Sean O’Neill £1,395/610kg, £1,340/580kg, John Purvis £1,375/600kg, £1,350/620kg, Martin Duggan £1,280/550kg, £1,245/580kg, £140/550kg, £1,230/500kg, £1,220/490kg, £1,190/510kg, £1,190/510kg, £1,170/490kg, £1,170/490kg, £1,150/450kg, £1,145/500kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,270/580kg, £1,260/610kg, Maurice Stewart £1,240/660kg, £1,165/650kg, J Morrison £1,220/600kg, John Puris £1,180/540kg, £1,135/540kg, William Johnston £1,170/550kg, £1,155/510kg, £1,120/520kg and Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,110/540kg, £1,080/510kg.

HEIFERS

Michael McGlade £1,275/560kg, £1,200/550kg, Robert Fulton £1,200/600kg, £1,195/630kg, £1,190/600kg, £1,175/560kg, £1,150/590kg, £1,145/530kg, £1,130/600kg, £1,125/540kg, £1,100/620kg, £1,080/580kg, £1,045/550kg, Maurice Stewart £1,195/620kg, Dominic Murphy £1,170/590kg, £985/480kg, £870/480kg, JWH Farms £1,055/470kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1,035/530kg, Thomas Boyd £970/510kg, Robert Fulton £955/500kg and Aidan O’Neill £890/470kg, £820/470kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

D Clarke £990/310kg, £980/300kg, Sean Mullan £770/350kg, £760/330kg, £735/320kg, Michael McCullagh £695/280kg, £685/320kg, £680/310kg and Patrick Donnelly £650/220kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Sean Mullan £830/360kg, £760/330kg, £710/350kg, Edward Logue £778/440kg, C O’Boyle £745/310kg, £715/300kg, £700/320kg, £695/310kg, £670/310kg, £655/250kg, £650/270kg, Raymond Wuinn £715/290kg, Patrick Donnelly £715/260kg and Michael McCullagh £660/300kg, £640/290kg, £630/270kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Dermot Nugent £1,330, £1,300, Gregory Park £1,270, Edward Bradley £1,260, Patrick Donnelly £1,220, Dermot Nugent £1,190 and Damien McEldowney £1,160.

FAT COWS

Davis Campton £1,584.20/890kg, Robert Donaghy £1,377.80/830kg, W Matbin £1,357.20/780kg, S Bradley £1,354.20/740kg,James Boyd £1,345.50/690kg, Robert Dundee £1,247/580kg, Ralph Pickering £1,209.50/590kg, Charles McNabb £1,225/700kg, Shane McDevitt £1,168.20/660kg, Joseph Martin £1,164.40/710kg, Iso Lees £159.40/620kg, H and R Bradley £1,132.80/590kg, James Chivers £1,124.80/760kg, W Patterson £1,121.80/710kg, W Boyd £1,105.50/670kg, John Neeson £1,102.20/660kg, C McNabb £1,095.60/660kg and S Bradely £1,092/650kg.