Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,485 for 770kg

A large entry of stock on last Friday (January 18th).

Bullocks sold to £1,485/770kg and heifers sold to £1,190/500kg.

Weanlings sold to up to £870, suckler cows sold to £1,300 and fat cows sold to £1,572.50

BULLOCKS

Fergus Ferguson £1,485/770kg, £1,400/690kg, M Miller £1,365/670kg, £1365/670kg, Gary Arthur £1,325/760kg, £1,315/680kg, £1,300/680kg, John Ward £1,270/590kg, £1,245/580kg, £1,230/600kg, £1,230/600kg, £1,215/560kg, £1,210/600kg, £1,160/540kg, £1,150/540kg, Eric Black £1,250/600kg, M Miller £1,250/580kg, £1,175/530kg, S Lynch £1,230/580kg, J Lawrance £1,210/550kg, Terence Duffin £1,170/600kg, £1,150/600kg, £1,145/560kg, £1,120/560kg, Eric Black £1,150/570kg, £1,090/480kg, £1,075/500kg, £1,070/540kg, £1,000/520kg, J Lawrence £1,145/560kg, S Kelly £1,100/500kg, £1,080/510kg, John Ward £1,080/540kg and Kennedy Watters £1,050/510kg.

HEIFERS

M Miller £1,190/500kg, £1,160/510kg, George McMillin £1,105/620kg, £1,100/540kg, £1,080/630kg, £1065/550kg, £1025/580kg, £985/580kg, £930/530kg, P Doherty £1,005/460kg, David Scott £935/480kg, S Moore £920/450kg, Thomas Muldoon £885/440kg, Samuel Jackson £875/440kg, George Chambers £860/430kg, £840/450kg, Christopher O’Hagan £860/470kg, Samuel Jackson £830/400kg, £825/460kg, George McMillin £820/530kg and Kennedy Watters £800/360kg, £800/370kg, £800/380kg, £790/360kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Deerpark Collections £870/420kg, £840/400kg, John McBride £850/370kg, £830/360kg, £810/340kg, £780/330kg, £740/330kg, Hugh O’Hagan £825/350kg, £800/320kg, P Doherty £800/390kg, Brendan Lagan £770/400kg, Hannah Mahon £765/310kg, £720/290kg, £710/320kg, £700/250kg, £700/280kg, Deerpark Collections £710/410kg, £710/370kg and David Scott £695/340kg, £675/320kg, £670/310kg, £670/300kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Hugh O’Hagan £895/280kg, William Kealey £800/360kg, £720/350kg, Deerpark Collections £775/390kg, Ivan Hall £680/290kg, £655/310kg, Hugh O’Hagan £675/310kg, £625/260kg, Deerpark Collections £600/370kg and Hannah Mahon £660/300kg, £625/260kg, £595/290kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Peter Morris £1,300, £1,210, £1,160, £1,150, £1,150, £1,120, £1,080, £1,040, Declan Rafferty £1,190 and Kenneth Mitchell £1,060.

FAT COWS

David Hume £1,572.50/850kg, £1,281.60/890kg, £1,085/700kg, D McAlister £1,535.20/760kg, Michael and Seamus Loughran £1,379.40/1140kg, D McAlister £1,360/680kg, Thomas Beattie £1,170.40/770kg, John Lowe £1,166.10/690kg, Peter Morris £1,023/620lkg, William Kealey £1,000.50/690kg, Glenn Cuddy £988/760kg, Thomas Beattie £924/700kg, £910/700kg, Stephen McGurk £901.60/490kg, J Black £899.60/520kg, Glenn Cuddy £897/690kg, Thomas Jeffers £896.80/760kg, Peter Morris £896/560kg and Kieran Quigg £875.70/630kg.