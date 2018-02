Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,520 for 730kg

Cattle sold to a rising trade on Friday (January 26) with bullocks selling to £1,520 for 730kg, heifers selling to £1,165 for 580kg, weanlings selling to up to £980 and fat cows selling to £1,360 for 800kg.

BULLOCKS

Bert McLean £1,520/730kg, £1,450/680kg, £1,370/660kg, £1,335/kg, B and L Higgins £1,455/700kg, £1,450/680kg, £1,400/660kg, John McKenna £1,365/630kg, £1,340/630kg, £1,315/640kg, £1,295/600kg, £1,260/580kg, R Cooke £1,320/640kg, £1,260/600kg, £1,235/560kg, John Quinn £1,290/650kg, £1,235/620kg, Sean Kelly £1,225/580kg, £1,205/610kg, Joseph Hughes £1,205/560kg, £1,155/550kg, Thomas Whiteside £1,155/550kg, John J Quinn £1,155/580kg, £1,150/530kg, £1,130/550kg, R Cooke £1,150/510kg, £1,130/570kg, Sean Kelly £1,140/540kg, John McKenna £1,100/530kg, Joseph Hughes £1,100/550kg, £1,095/500kg, John Kennedy £1,095/540kg and Thomas Whiteside £1,075/500kg, £1,070/510kg, £1,070/480kg.

HEIFERS

S and B Bradley £1,165/580kg, £1,140/560kg, £1,140/540kg, £1,120/580kg, £1,070/540kg, £1,000/510kg, £1,000/530kg, M Gormley £1,130/550kg, Peter Quinn £1,075/500kg, £1,030/490kg, £1,000/550kg, £1,000/480kg, £950/450kg, £940/450kg, £930/450kg, £890/440kg, £885/450kg, £885/460kg, £860/410kg, £860/400kg, £860/450kg, £840/430kg, £800/360kg, M Gormley £955/460kg, £950/520kg, John J Quinn £950/500kg, Declan Rafferty £940/470kg, Gerard Mooney £925/450kg and Bert McLean £900/530kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Eric Connor £980/430kg, £830/350kg, Michael McBride £825/360kg, Dermot Mullan £800/340kg, £790/320kg, £725/310kg, Thomas and Conor McGurk £795/320kg, Daniel O'Neill £790/360kg, James Stevenson £790/340kg, £770/340kg, Melanie O'Kane £750/380kg, Michael McBride £750/300kg, Daniel O'Neill £750/350kg, T and J McGurk £735/330kg, £720/400kg, Dermot Mullan £725/310kg, £715/330kg, Daniel O'Neill £700/350kg, Eddie McElhinney £695/310kg, Eddie McElhinney £650/250kg, £605/230kg, Hugh O'Hagan £670/235kg,£670/235kg, Michael McBride £670/280kg, Berard Colgan £650/270kg and Frank McGuigan £600/260kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Eddie McElhinney £755/340kg, Michael McBride £730/300kg, £725/320kg, Eddie McElhinney £690/340kg, Barry McKenna £675/370kg, Michael McBride £670/340kg, £640/310kg, £625/270kg, James Stevenson £620/280kg, Bernard Colgan £620/270kg, Daniel O'Neill £605/300kg, £605/280kg, £590/320kg, £580/250kg, Eddie McElhinney £580/280kg, James Stevenson £575/290kg and Ian Townley £565/290kg, £560/280kg.

FAT COWS

Eric Shannon £1,360/800kg, Hugh O'Hagan £1,196.80/680kg, Seamus McCloskey £1,185.60/780kg, Brendan and Ryan Gormley £1,165.80/670kg, Aidan Quinn £1,158/600kg, Declan Rafferty £1,087.20/720kg, £1,078/700kg, Dermot Mullan £1,077.30/570kg, Sean Murphy £1,071.60/630kg, Declan Rafferty £1,045.80/630kg, John McLaughlin £1,020.50/650kg, Brendan and Ryasn Gormley £1,020/750kg, William Turkington £960/640kg, J McCloskey £952.20/690kg, Brendan and Ryan Gormley £950.40/660kg, Dermot Mullan £904.50/670kg and Pearse Rafferty £897.60/660kg.