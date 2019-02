Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,520 for 760kg

An exceptional sale throughout on Friday (February 15).

Bullocks sold to £1,520/760kg, heifers sold to £1,370/670kg, weanlings sold to up to £1,160 and fat cows sold to £1,207/710kg.

BULLOCKS

Glenn Cuddy £1,520/760kg, £1,380/660kg, Martin Cassidy £1,400/705kg, Kilrea Farmer £1,390/675kg, £1,290/635kg, Seamus Loughran £1,310/650kg, J Lawrence £1,290/550kg, Brian Kelly £1,270/625kg, £1,250/620kg, £1,230/620kg, Brendan McCloskey £1,270/575kg, Martin Cassidy £1,270/600kg, Seamus Loughran £1,225/635kg,£1,220/600kg, William Ferson £1,220/695kg, Joseph Hughes £1,220/660kg, Brian Kelly £1,220/610kg, £1,200/580kg, J Lawrence £1,215/570kg, John Lynn £1,210/585kg, C Spence £1,200/620kg, Samuel Jackson £1,200/545kg, Joseph Hughes £1,195/665kg, Hubert Murray £1,190/560kg, William Ferson £1,190/640kg, Seamus Loughran £1,185/565kg, £1,160/490kg, £1,145/560kg, Joseph Hughes £1,180/625kg, John Lynn £1,180/540kg, Martin Cassidy £1,175/555kg, Joseph Hughes £1,170/570kg, William Ferson £1,155/615kg, £1,155/605kg, Samuel Jackson £1,125/520kg, Hubert Murray £1,125/535kg, Martin Cassidy £1,120/550kg, Brian Kelly £1,120/610kg, Moyola Farm £1,115/570kg, William Ferson £1,110/630kg, £1,110/600kg, James Booth £1,110/605kg and Seamus Loughran £1,100/435kg.

HEIFERS

Moyola Farm £1,370/670kg, Michael Conway £1,185/590kg, James Booth £1,180/645kg, Moyola Farm £1,180/660kg, £1,165/610kg, £1,155/635kg, £1,140/625kg, George Campbell £1,165/610/g, Brendan McCloskey £1,155/555kg, Brian Kelly £1,140/555kg, Seamus Loughran £1,120/540kg, £1,110/530kg, Michael Conway £1,105/515kg, Francis McNally £1,090/525kg, £1,080/620kg, James Booth £1,075/585kg, Brendan McCloskey £1,075/560kg, Francis McNally £1,065/545kg, £1,060/580kg, £1,055/495kg, C Spence £1,050/575kg, S Loughran £1,050/475kg, Francis McNally £1,045/510kg, Keith McMullin £1,040/590kg, Brendan McCloskey £1,030/520kg, £1,010/530kg and Seamus Loughran £1,020/510kg, £1,020/485kg, £1,010/450kg, £1,000/425kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Thomas and Conor McGurk £960/430kg, P Boyle £960/425kg, Peter McGurk £955/360kg, E Moore £950/370kg, Steven Simpson £935/450kg, £930/440kg, Brian O’Neill and J McSharry £930/410kg, Thomas and Conor McGurk £930/465kg, James McVeigh £925/475kg, P Boyle £925/400kg, Nigel Jordan £925/360kg, £915/370kg, Steven Simpson £910/480kg, James McVeigh £905/415kg, £900/395kg, £900/410kg, P Boyle £900/370kg, R Moore £890/320kg, £890/320kg, £890/390kg, Nigel Jordan £870/405kg, Patrick Boyle £870/430kg, H Lagan £855/410kg, E Moore £850/315kg, Hugh Lagan £850/380kg, F Kelly £850/355kg, S Lynch £845/320kg, Martin Glass £840/335kg, Hugh Lagan £840/315kg, John Devine £835/440kg, Steven Simpson £830/385kg, £830/440kg, John Devine £825/405kg, F Kelly £820/340kg and Jane Leadon £820/390kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

William Mulholland £1,160/415kg, D Moore £1,040/445kg, £1,020/490kg, £1,000/435kg, £990/430kg, £960/435kg, £960/420kg, £950/415kg, £940/445kg, £935/430kg, £930/390kg, £920/445kg, £920/415kg, £910/370kg, £880/380kg, William Mulholland £900/385kg, £855/375kg, £845/385kg, James McVeigh £865/415kg, Nigel Jordan £850/365kg, S Moore £845/405kg, £835/325kg, £815/385kg, Kevin Kelly £825/370kg, John Devine £810/425kg, K Kelly £800/400kg, A Lynch £795/320kg, Nigel Jordan £795/345kg, F Kelly £790/330kg, £755/320kg, £750/360kg, Brian O’Neill £770/265kg and Pat McKenna £750/295kg, £715/310kg.

FAT COWS

Martin McCrory £1,207/710kg,Gerald Mulholland £1,157/890kg, Patrick Fullen £1,155/770kg, B Hempton £1,147/740kg, Patrick Fullen £1,106/790kg, John McBride £1,095.60/660kg, £1,094.40/720kg, Patrick Owens £1,088/640kg, £1,084.40/810kg, £1,079.20/760kg, £1,050/750kg, £1,028.60/740kg, £994.30/610kg, £963.60/730kg, John McBride £1055.70/690kg, Gerard Mulholland £957/870kg, L McMurray £956.30/730kg, Kevin McAleer £847.20/740kg, P O’Boyle £945/750kg, Harold Sinclair £934.80/820kg, Martin McBride £931.60/680kg and John McBride £907.20/720kg.