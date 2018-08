Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,525 for 770kg

Heifers sold to £273ppk at Richard Beattie’s Draperstown Mart.

Bullocks sold to £257ppk last Friday.

BULLOCKS

Felix McElhone £1,525/770kg, £1,515/780kg, £1,395/720kg, £1,375/700kg,£1,365/710kg, £1,365/710kg, James Porter £1,390/580kg, Ralph Pickering £1,280/620kg, Kieran McCullagh £1,280/670kg, J J McKenna £1,250/600kg, £1,230/640kg, £1,230/560kg, £1,215/650kg, Michael McCrory £1,220/580kg, £1,215/620kg, John Cranston £1,200/540kg, £1,190/560kg, £1,180/520kg, £1,160/480kg, £1,160/460kg, £1,140/480kg, £1,120/490kg, Margaret Maxwell £1,200/600kg, J Lawrance £1,195/640kg, Robert Hopper £1,185/660kg, Kieran McCullagh £1,145/610kg, John Cranston £1,120/460kg, £1,100/460kg, £1,100/470kg, £1,080/450kg, £1,080/420kg, £1,080/450kg, £1,070/420kg, Margaret Maxwell £1,120/550kg, Robert Maxwell £1,100/610kg, J J McKenna £1,080/560kg, Robert Hopper £1,075/590kg and Ivan Lawrence £1,040/540kg.

HEIFERS

Thomas Boyd £1,350/700kg, Gareth Boyd £1,310/600kg, £1,295/600kg, John Murphy £1,195/540kg, Thomas Boyd £1,175/570kg, £1,165/580kg, £1,105/580kg, £1,090/560kg, Richard Henderson £1,050/500kg, S Moore £1,035/470kg, £1,010/530kg, £910/450kg, Thomas Boyd £1,035/500kg, £1,000/530kg, Dermot Nugent £935/460kg, Thomas Boyd £910/500kg, £890/480kg, John Murphy £905/480kg, Richard Henderson £875/320kg, S Moore £870/460kg, Dermot Nugent £850/470kg, P Murphy £825/430kg, £825/430kg, £820/380kg, £800/420kg, £800/390kg, £800/340kg, £795/360kg, Bernard Devlin £795/380kg, £790/430kg and S Moore £785/430kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Daniel Keenan £1,600, Dermot Nugent £1,390, Brendan Huaghey £1,270, Daniel Keenan £1,210, Patrick Heagney £1,175, £1,090, Robert Hessin £1,070, £1,025.

FAT COWS

Richard Henderson £1,330/760kg, S Moore £1,275/750kg, £1,047.20/680kg, £1,008/720kg, I and R Derby £1,104/690kg, Brian Lagan £993.60/540kg, Charles McNabb £980/560kg, John McLaughlin £937.20/710kg, Francis Devlin £904.80/520kg, Gerard McNamee £904.50/670kg, Charles McNabb £887.40/510kg, £843.60/570kg, £793.60/620kg, £774/430kg, £769.50/570kg, £768.60/630kg, I and R Derby £876/600kg, S Kelly £851.50/650kg, D McKinless £841.80/610kg, £826/590kg and John Ramsey £804/670kg, £729.60/570kg.