Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,550

There were top prices at Draperstown Mart this week.

Bullocks sold to 268ppk, heifers sold to 227ppk.

BULLOCKS

Felix McElhone £1,550/790kg, £1,530/730kg, £1,525/840kg, £1,460/730kg, Ronald Davidson £1,520/760kg, £1,485/750kg, £1,440/750kg, £1,390/740kg, £1,385/710kg, Felic McElhone £1,380/690kg, James Quinn £1,380/650kg, Shane McDevitt £1,355/520kg, £1,335/540kg, £1,300/540kg, John Downey £1,350/690kg, £1,340/630kg, £1,330/610kg, £1,315/670kg, £1,300/670kg, £1,285/640kg, £1,260/620kg, £1,220/600kg, John J Quinn £1,280/630kg, £1,245/590kg, Alfred Hogg £1,255/530kg, Jonathan Gamble £1,225/570kg, Joseph Hardy £1,200/550kg, £1,195/570kg, £1,190/520kg, £1,175/570kg, Shane McDevitt £1,200/530kg, £1,200/460kg, F McAuley £1,195/600kg and Francis Hughes £1,185/540kg.

HEIFERS

M O’Kane £1,370/670kg, £1,365/640kg, John J Quinn £1,295/670kg, £1,200/620kg, £1,175/550kg, £1,220/550kg, Jonathan Gamble £1,290/590kg, £1,160/540kg, £1,130/580kg, £1,105/520kg, £1,100/560kg, £1,065/590kg,£1,055/500kg, £1,030/470kg, £1,000/540kg, £1,000/500kg, £995/470kg, £995/610kg, Edward Bradley £1,260/610kg, Charles Campbell £1,135/570kg, S Collins £1,080/560kg, £1,035/530kg, £995/560kg, £990/550kg, £985/480kg, Shane McDevitt £1,045/460kg, Eugene McGuigan £1,025/490kg, £1,010/590kg and Shane McDevitt £975/450kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Gregory Park £825/470kg, £745/420kg, £685/420kg,James Kelly £780/460kg and John McHurk £700/400kg, £645/310kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Martin Rafferty £1,280, Neil Hutchinson £1,270, Martin Rafferty £1,175, Victor Craig £1,110, Richard Dowdalls £1,060, £900 and Bracken Hill Farms £1,000.

FAT COWS

Tony Lagan £1,421.20/680kg, Norman McConnell £1,345.50/690kg, Raymond McTeague £1,275/750kg, W Galway £1,274.40/590kg, Norman McConnell £1,146/600kg, £1,105.50/670kg, Alexander Arrell £1,073/40kg, Martin McCullagh £1,071/700kg, John Boyle £1,054.50/570kg, Ralph Pickering £1,050/700kg, D M K Trad £1,015/700kg, Alexander Arrell £1,013.20/680kg, M O’Kane £978.20/670kg, S McCloskey £972/720kg, Tony Kelly £970.20/630kg, Glenn Cuddy £954/600kg, W Galway £951.60/610kg, James Kelly £942.50/650kg, S Bradley £938/700kg, S Moore £910/650kg, W Galway £897.60/680kg, Gregory O’Kane £864.50/650kg, K Lynch 864/620kg and Alhonsus Haughey £852.60/490kg.