Draperstown (Richard Beattie) Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,560 for 670kg

Great demand in all sections last Friday (June 29th).

Bullocks sold to £1,560 for 670kg, heifers sold to £1,330 for 620kg, weanlings sold to up to £910, suckler cows sold to £1,395, fat cows sold to £1,557 for 890kg and fat bulls sold to £1,578 for 830kg.

BULLOCKS

Martin O’Kane £1,560/670kg, £1,340/650kg, £1,3330/640kg, Felix McElhone £1,515/680kg, £1,400/720kg, Roddy Kearney £1,310/630kg, £1,180/530kg, £1,155/560kg, £125/550kg, Thomas Booth £185/610kg, Moyola Farms £1,235/590kg, £1,230/590kg, £1,150/550kg, James Boyd £1,185/590kg, £1,160/600kg, £1,060/570kg, £1,140/600kg, £990/550kg, £935/530kg, William Kealey £1180/540kg, £995/450kg, Thomas Booth £1100/600kg, £960/530kg, Derek McKinney £980/530kg, £945/450kg, £935/470kg, £930/420kg, £915/450kg, David Nesbit £920/400kg and Steward and Ian Black £910/500kg.

HEIFERS

William Kealey £1,330/620kg, £1,285/630kg, £1,140/550kg, £1,140/570kg, £130/480kg, Robert Fulton £1,110/600kg, £1,030/510kg, £1,005/500kg, £1,000/500kg, £970/520kg, £920/500kg, Colm McMaster £945/480kg, £860/460kg, £850/450kg, £820/420kg, Stewart and Ian Black £900/450kg, N and G Mullan £895/460kg, Thomas and Hugh Hempton £895/480kg, C O’Boyle £855/430kg, £800/390kg, Robert Fulton £840/420kg, Michael McKenna £795/440kg, £45/390kg and Brian McCord £770/400kg.

WEANLINGS MALE

Conor McCullagh £910/390kg, £900/400kg, Joseph Heagney £705/330kg, Louis and Michael O’Neill £650/350kg, Edward McCluskey £620/230kg and P Henry £525/300kg.

WEANLINGS FEMALE

Conor McCullagh £805/360kg, £700/300kg and C McVey £625/290kg, £620/250kg, £585/270kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Robert Miller £1,395, N and G Mullan £1,320, £1,260, Laurance Timoney £1,270, £1,200, £1,180, William Mills £1,120, Brian McFlynn £1,105, £860 and Hayden £1,100.

FAT COWS

Frank Stewart £1,557/890kg, £1,502/740kg, James McKenna £1,120/640kg, John McMonagle £1,051.90/670kg, P Henry £1,049.40/660kg, Bracken Hill Farms £972.80/640kg, £877.50/650kg, I Derby £938.40/680kg, £930/620kg, S and R McMaster £847/770kg, John Hayden £819/630kg, Thomas Nelson £787.20/640kg, Joseph Heagney £737/550kg and Derek McKinney £665.50/550kg.

FAT BULLS

Charles King £1,575/830kg, £1,395/670kg, £1,355/720kg, £1,345/690kg, £1,320/690kg and £1,295/670kg.